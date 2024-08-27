On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man dies on river trip at Grand Canyon; 5th fatality in less than a month

Aug 27, 2024, 2:15 PM

The Colorado River is visible flowing through the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Oct. 10, 2022. A Utah ...

The Colorado River is visible flowing through the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Oct. 10, 2022. A Utah bill introduced this week would set up a council to oversee water discussions with outside entities. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An 80-year-old man has died after falling from a boat on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.

It’s believed to be the fifth reported fatality at the canyon in less than a month and the 13th this year.

In a news release, a Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon near Fossil Rapid. The man was on a commercial river trip when his boat flipped.

All resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the latest death at the Grand Canyon.

On July 31, a 20-year-old North Carolina man on a mission trip with his church slipped and fell about 400 feet (120 meters) to his death off the edge of the South Rim.

The following day, a 43-year-old Missouri man died while attempting to BASE jump from Yavapai Point, falling an estimated 500 feet (150 meters).

Grand Canyon officials said BASE jumping — a high-risk parachute jump — is prohibited in the park.

On Aug. 8, the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman was found about 150 feet (45 meters) below Twin Overlooks.

Last Thursday, a 33-year-old woman from the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert was swept away in a flash flood while on a hiking trip in the canyon. Her body was recovered Sunday.

A park officials said that on average, there are about 10 to 15 deaths every year at the iconic park and there were 11 fatalities in 2023.

Authorities recover body of Arizona woman who went missing in Grand Canyon after flash flood

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The scene of the fatal car crash on I-80 in Tooele, Utah on Aug. 27, 2024. (Chopper 5)...

Larry D. Curtis

Woman killed, man critically injured in crash near Lake Point

A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday near just off Interstate 80.

11 minutes ago

The wreckage of the car that went off the embankment in Vernal on Aug. 27, 2024....

Michael Houck

Teen killed in rollover crash, woman transported to the hospital

Two people were ejected from a car after it crashed into a barrier and rolled down an embankment Tuesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck b...

Mark Jones

3 teenagers hospitalized after their e-bike is hit by a car

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck by a vehicle.

5 hours ago

FILE: A Delta plane taxis at Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, Ca...

Associated Press

Two workers killed, one injured in an explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

Two workers are dead and a third injured after an explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.

6 hours ago

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was found dead Sunday after flash flooding at the Grand Canyon swept her away...

Associated Press

Authorities recover body of Arizona woman who went missing in Grand Canyon after flash flood

Park rangers say the body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier has been recovered.

11 hours ago

Police confirmed an elderly Roy man has died after being hit by a motorist Monday evening while cro...

Lauren Steinbrecher

65-year-old Roy man dies after being hit in crosswalk

Police confirmed a Roy man has died after being hit by a motorist Monday evening while crossing one of the city’s busier intersections. 

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Man dies on river trip at Grand Canyon; 5th fatality in less than a month