MANILA, Daggett County — A missing Sandy woman’s body was recovered Tuesday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir after she was feared drowned Saturday.

The woman, 44, has been identified as Emina Cejvan, daughter of Ramiza Cejvan, who drowned at the reservoir Saturday. Recovery crews located Emina Cejvan’s body at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Dagget County Sheriff Erik L. Bailey.

A 911 call was received by the Wyoming side of the reservoir just after 4 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported a possible drowning at Swim Beach. Search crews found two witnesses at the scene and a family member of the two women feared drowned. Ramiza Cejvan was given CPR in an effort to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the reservoir by medical crews. Emina Cejvan had been in the water and did not resurface according to witnesses.

Search teams worked late into the night on Saturday but couldn’t locate Emina Cejvan until Tuesday.

“Sheriff Erik Bailey and the entire search team extend their condolences to the family during their grief,” a release from the Daggett County Sheriff stated.

Hazardous conditions caused searchers to scale back recovery efforts that included boats and divers.

The county sheriff’s office said in a statement that anyone on Utah’s lakes should always wear a flotation device. Rescue crews from Wyoming and Utah responded to the emergency.