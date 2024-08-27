On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Yellowstone warns of aggressive bull elk as mating season begins

Aug 27, 2024, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:13 pm

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said remaining permits for elk and deer hunts this fall wil...

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Idaho — Yellowstone officials urge visitors to avoid approaching bull elks as they become more aggressive during mating season.

According to a press release, the elk mating season, also known as the rut, began in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday. The park said the elk are much more unpredictable and aggressive during this time of year, and several people have been hurt in the past.

“Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable,” the park said in a press release.

The park said visitors are responsible for their own safety and provided some tips:

  • Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m), or the length of two full-sized buses, from elk.
  • If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.
  • Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots.
  • Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture.

If an elk charges or runs towards you, the park says to find shelter in your car or behind a tall, sturdy barrier. If you do not have any shelter to take cover in, run away.

Yellowstone warns of aggressive bull elk as mating season begins