Stolen historical military truck returned to Fishlake Nat’l Forest

SALT LAKE CITY — After a decades-old half-track military vehicle disappeared from the Fishlake National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service has announced its return.

The vehicle, a White Motor Company half-track, originally constructed for use in World War II as a troop transporter and mobile command vehicle, was removed from the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area in late June.

This particular half-track was used by State Representative Carl Albrecht’s father as a logging truck in the 1950s, according to the Forest Service.

“The individual claimed he thought it was considered abandoned property, intending to restore it,” USFS special agent Edwin Outlaw said in a press release.

The service also said that the public contributed to the vehicle’s return, with tips coming in from Wayne, Sevier, Beaver, Garfield, Kane, Iron, and Washington counties. “In fact, the tip line received calls today reporting it en route,” Outlaw said.

According to the release, the Forest Service also states that the vehicle is under lock and key, waiting to be returned to its home. The vehicle is also eligible to be inducted into the National Register of Historic Places.