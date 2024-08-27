10 BYU Football Players We Are Interested To See In Game Action

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is flying under the radar entering the 2024 season.

The Cougars are picked to finish 13th in the Big 12. Prognostications everywhere say BYU finishes with another losing record and misses a bowl game.

To prove the predictions wrong, BYU will need some players to take big steps forward in their development.

As BYU gears up to kick off the 2024 season, here are 10 players we should be interested in watching. If these players reach their potential, BYU could be a tough out in a deep Big 12 Conference.

1. LJ Martin, Running Back

The sophomore running back received rave reviews from Kalani Sitake’s weekly press conference on Monday. Sitake pointed to Martin’s leadership qualities and knowledge of the offense. The ninth-year head coach said Martin has helped teach freshmen running backs the offense.

Five things we learned from Kalani Sitake’s press conference in preparation for #BYU‘s matchup against Southern Illinois.#BYUFootball #GoCougs https://t.co/1KIX0Q3msG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 26, 2024

The intrigue around LJ Martin centers around his health status. He has dealt with an upper-body injury that limited his snaps in the team portion of practices early in fall camp. In the final two weeks of camp, Martin took team snaps.

Kalani Sitake said Martin “will be ready to go” on Saturday against the Salukis. BYU averaged 3.5 yards per carry last season and had only three games above 150 yards. So, Martin playing at his best will be critical for BYU’s success in 2024.

2. Caleb Etienne, Left Tackle

BYU’s offensive line has been a significant focus in preparation for the 2024 season. Every spot along the offensive line is critical, but none take on a bigger spotlight than the left tackle position.

Caleb Etienne is the man tasked with holding down the left tackle for BYU to kick off the 2024 season.

Every snap in fall camp for #BYU’s Caleb Etienne has been at left tackle. ➡️: https://t.co/QjQ9IVVIgw#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/BkRFcNwta8 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 7, 2024

It’s well-documented that Etienne struggled at right tackle last season. However, he never wavered in his commitment to BYU and desire to turn his career around. Etienne was excellent in BYU’s regular-season finale last year at Oklahoma State.

New offensive line coach TJ Woods placed Etienne at left tackle after spring practice. That’s where Etienne played at Oklahoma State.

If Etienne, who dropped 20 pounds from last season, plays at his potential, BYU could be a surprise team this year. He’s a critical piece to where BYU’s season goes this fall.

3. Logan Lutui, Defensive End

An underrated “OR” on the depth chart this week for the Southern Illinois game was at the Outside Edge spot, where Logan Lutui is a co-starter with returning starter Isaiah Bagnah.

The former Weber State transfer was banged up at the start of last season. As his health improved, his role on the defense increased each week.

Lutui is a quick-twitch athlete who defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga has trust in. I expect Lutui to play a significant role in this defense in 2024.

4. Jake Retzlaff, Quarterback

In the final three media observation periods of fall camp, Jake Retzlaff performed better than Gerry Bohanon.

Retzlaff has improved from last season. But is it enough to make BYU a consistent offense that can contend weekly in the Big 12? That’s still to be determined.

Regardless of who lines up at QB, #BYU OC Aaron Roderick believes the offense doesn’t change with either Jake Retzlaff or Gerry Bohanon.#BYUFootball https://t.co/kgkdGXm7DU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 26, 2024

It’s easy to forget that BYU signed Retzlaff in the 2023 recruiting cycle with the hopes of him one day becoming the QB1. Aaron Roderick and his staff believe he has the career arc to be the quarterback that leads BYU in their Big 12 era.

If his accuracy and arm strength from camp carry over to games this season, Retzlaff could emerge as a fun story in the Big 12 Conference.

5. Jack Kelly, Linebacker

Since spring ball started last March, Jack Kelly has been with the first-team defense.

There are high expectations for the former Weber State star. Are they too high? Maybe. But BYU desperately needs to generate a pass rush and, more importantly, stars beyond Tyler Batty on the defensive side of the ball.

light work on a thursday for @jack_kelly1717 pic.twitter.com/wayDo0lpRn — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) February 2, 2024

Kelly grew up as a BMX biker and became a star in the weight room. He was a late bloomer to football, but he has everything in front of him to be a standout on BYU’s defense at the SAM linebacker spot.

6. Gerry Bohanon, Quarterback

Gerry Bohanon has remained consistent throughout this year at BYU; he only wants an opportunity to play. After suffering a shoulder injury in 2022 that nearly took away his career, Bohanon has significantly improved his play from spring to now.

His athleticism stood out on a big 45-yard run during fall camp. He has the frame to withstand the Big 12 at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds. Bohanon is the only quarterback in this new-look league with a Big 12 championship on his resume.

The big question with Bohanon is how quickly he has absorbed the playbook compared to Retzlaff, who had an entire year head start on him. There are similarities between BYU’s playbook and the one Bohanon controlled at Baylor in 2021. Still, there has been a learning curve.

As of June, at a media day event, Bohanon said learning the playbook was his top priority.

7. Blake Mangelson, Defensive Tackle

When Danny Saili left for Arkansas after spring practice, the BYU coaches did not panic. That’s because they were impressed with how Blake Mangelson performed as the first-team defensive tackle in the final two weeks of spring ball.

Mangelson was a defensive end for the past three years. His play in BYU’s win at Arkansas was an example of his athleticism and the impact he can have on BYU’s defensive front.

To get the best 11 on the field, Mangelson bulked up and switched to defensive tackle. What’s intriguing about Mangelson is that they could still use him as a defensive end on an odd front.

8. Marque Collins, Cornerback

BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford viewed Weber State transfer Marque Collins as one of the cornerback leaders alongside Jakob Robinson during fall camp.

Collins was sometimes limited during camp as he worked his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last season with the Wildcats.

#BYU CB Marque Collins is glad to be competing again in Jay Hill’s defensive scheme.https://t.co/eiPXzQjypH#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/VevcTvsIRu — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 2, 2024

During Coordinators’ Corner, Jay Hill said Collins was starting to “look like old self again.”

Hill’s former secondary players at Weber State were home runs for BYU in Eddie Heckard and Kamden Garrett last year. Expectations are high for Collins as well.

9. Keanu Hill, Tight End

In a transfer portal era, it’s pretty cool to think Keanu Hill has stayed loyal to BYU throughout his entire career. Hill enters year six at BYU, and it has the potential to be his best yet as he settles into life as a tight end.

BYU coaches have raved about his talent at tight end. Aaron Roderick said during fall camp they should have made the switch sooner in Hill’s BYU career.

BYU needs a standout tight end to emerge. Hill is the number one option. But how will he perform as a blocker?

Seeing how BYU utilizes Hill as a tight end will be one of the intriguing storylines to follow this season.

10. Isaiah Glasker, Linebacker

Isaiah Glasker is the starter at the ROVER linebacker spot for BYU’s defense. The ROVER position is a hybrid linebacker/safety. It’s a perfect role for Glasker, a former high school wide receiver with top-notch athleticism.

BYU linebacker coach Justin Ena told KSL Sports that Glasker has the potential to be the best athlete he’s ever coached.

For three consecutive years, Glasker has been a fall camp star. Is 2024 the year when it finally materializes into production in games? I’m curious to find out.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

