Savannah Bananas Bringing Unique Brand Of Baseball To Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – After selling out Boston’s Fenway Park, Cleveland’s Progressive Field, and Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park earlier in the year, the Savannah Bananas are bringing Banana Ball to Salt Lake City and Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees.

A national sensation in recent years, baseball’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters will be at Smith’s Ballpark on August 30 and 31 as the Bananas take on the Party Animals.

About the Savannah Bananas

The Bananas play “Banana Ball”. It’s a sport the team calls the “fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.” Banana ball includes players performing choreographed dances during games, wearing kilts, extravagant walk-up introductions, and more.

The Bananas call Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia home. Grayson Stadium is also known as Bananaland.

Bananas games feature “all-you-can-eat hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, water, soda, popcorn, and cookies.”

Before 2022, Savannah played in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate league played in the summertime.The Bananas left the league to play “Banana Ball” year-round.

The Bananas currently field three teams, the Savannah Bananas, the Party Animals, and the Firefighters. Former MLB players Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee, and Josh Reddick have played for the Bananas.

The first rule to remember about Banana Ball is… THERE ARE NO RULES!!! Well, not quite. More accurately, baseball purists might not recognize the version of baseball being played. For the Bananas, the game is about the show, and the show is all about the fans.

“A game where baseball meets fun. Fans first. Entertainment always.”

Rule 1: Win the Inning, Get the Point

Like a golf skins game where players count the holes they win instead of strokes, each Banana Ball inning counts as a point. It doesn’t matter whether a team scores 14 runs or four in an inning; the highest total in each frame wins a point.

There’s one catch, though. Every run scored in the final inning gets a point.

Rule 2: Two-Hour Time Limit

Did we mention a fan-friendly atmosphere? Anyone with dinner plans or a screaming toddler will be happy to know that no new inning can start after two hours.

Rule 3: No Stepping Out

A hitter stepping out of the batter’s box results in an automatic strike.

Rule 4: NO BUNTING!!!

“Bunting sucks,” reads the Banana Ball media guide. Rather than complain, they solved the problem. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game.

Rule 5: Batters Can Steal First

Don’t look away because batters have a new way to reach first. The hitter can attempt to steal first base on any pitch of an at-bat.

Rule 6: No Walks Allowed

There is no dull moment in Banana Ball, including the dreaded ball-four walk. Rather than a walk, any time a pitcher throws ball four, it becomes a sprint between the batter and the defense. The batter can advance as many bases as they want, while every defensive player on the field must touch the ball before it becomes live.

Rule 7: No Mound Visits Allowed

Know your role coach. Players play, pitchers pitch, and coaches stay where they belong, in the dugout.

Rule 8: Fan Foul Ball Catch? OUT!

Bring your gloves to Smith’s Ballpark and become part of the game. If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out.

Rule 9: Showdown Tiebreaker

If the game is tied following the two-hour time limit, the contest will enter a Showdown Tiebreaker. In each Showdown, the hitter must score. If they score, it’s worth one point.

Rule 10: Banana Ball Challenge

This is another chance for fans to get involved. Both teams and the crowd will have the opportunity to challenge a ruling on the field.

Rule 11: Golden Batter Rule

Once per game, a team may send any hitter in the lineup to bat in any spot.

