Utahns have the chance to earn free tickets to Post Malone’s ‘F-1 Trillion’ tour

MIDVALE — The Utah-based artist and the fast food chain Raising Cane’s are collaborating once again at the Post Malone-themed restaurant in Midvale by giving fans the chance to win four tickets to the artist’s “F-1 Trillion” tour in September.

According to the fast food chain, the blue 1971 F-150 truck featured on Malone’s F-1 Trillion album cover will be at the pink Raising Cane’s restaurant from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7 during regular business hours.

“Fans are encouraged to post and share their pictures on Instagram with #CanesF1TrillionMidvale to be entered to win four tickets to each of Post’s Utah stops on Sept. 8 and 9,” the chain’s press release stated.

The tour’s first show will be at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 8. It will then visit 12 other states until October, with some states getting multiple shows.

Fans in Dallas and Houston, Texas, will also be able to grab free tickets for their shows when the blue truck visits a Malone’ s-themed restaurant in Dallas from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29. They will also have to take a photo of the truck and use “#CanesF1TrillionDallas”.