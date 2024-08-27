On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Oasis reunites for tour, ending a 15-year hiatus

Aug 27, 2024, 4:44 PM

(Oasis Reunites)...

FILE - Noel, left, and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, perform during the start of their Canadian tour in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 27, 2008. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DANICA KIRKA AND MARIA SHERMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP — Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The guitar band will play 14 dates in Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland next July and August, Oasis said on Tuesday.

“This is it. This is happening,” the band said.

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel Gallagher, the band’s guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time.

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Noel Gallagher accused his younger brother of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a 2009 concert. The frontman disputed the accusation and sued, later dropping the lawsuit.

But now the brothers are preparing to reunite, with the band saying fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday. A presale will be held on Friday. Attempts at registering for the presale ballot required users to name the band’s original drummer.

The tour will begin July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Oasis will also perform at Heaton Park in Manchester, England, on July 11, 12, 19 and 20; Wembley Stadium in London on July 25 and 26 and Aug. 2 and 3; Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Aug. 8 and 9; and Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17.

There are plans for Oasis to perform in “other continents outside of Europe later next year,” the official tour announcement read.

Representatives did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment about future locations for the tour, as well as how the platform plans to handle demand for the shows.

The band also alluded to past tensions in the tour announcement.

“The guns have fallen silent,” Oasis said. “The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

In 2011, Noel Gallagher told the AP in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam Gallagher started wielding a guitar “like an axe … and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?”

In 2019, Liam Gallagher told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

“The most important thing is about me and him being brothers,” he said. “He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.”

“I don’t know what his problem is,” he continued. “I think he just wanted to go away and do his solo career, get all the coin and be surrounded by all the yes men you can fire and hire whenever he wants. You can’t do that with me.”

With the announcement, the Britpop progenitors ended a few days of fan speculation. A short video on the band’s social media accounts Sunday night had revealed the date “27.08.24,” and time “8 a.m.,” written in the same font as the well-known Oasis logo. The brothers shared the same to their individual accounts.

Of course, fans have long theorized a reunion might be on the horizon: In the wake of the 2017 bombing that killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in Oasis’ hometown of Manchester, Liam Gallagher performed at a benefit concert that fueled speculation of a reunion. He criticized his brother’s absence, but a spokesperson said Noel Gallagher couldn’t attend because of a longstanding family trip. Benefit organizers said Noel Gallagher approved the use of Oasis’ music and donated royalties from “Don’t Look Back In Anger” to the British Red Cross’ One Love Manchester fund.

Later that year, Liam Gallagher tweeted at his brother, leading some to believe they made up: “I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tomorrow AS YOU WERE LG x”

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Oasis was already teed up to release a new collection, “Definitely Maybe – Deluxe 30th Anniversary Editions,” celebrating the anniversary of their debut album.

Rumors of a potential reunion were amplified this past weekend when Liam Gallagher responded on social media to unconfirmed reports of the band playing London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park. When one social media user criticized Heaton Park, the Manchester native wrote, “See you down the front,” calling the user a vulgarity. In another stand-alone post on X, he teased, “I never did like that word FORMER.”

“You tell me man,” Liam Gallagher replied. He also responded to several negative tweets about the potential reunion with “Your attitude sucks” and “SHUTUP.” Noel Gallagher, on the other hand, remained silent other than posting the teasers.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Tyler Thompson Jr. (Photo courtesy: Thompson family)...

Jean-Yves Kamale and Mark Banchereau Associated Press

Congo prosecutors seek death penalty for Utah man implicated in alleged coup attempt

Prosecutors are calling for 50 people, including three Americans, to face the death penalty for what the Congolese army says was a coup attempt earlier this year.

2 hours ago

Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters enter Porticello harbor near Pal...

Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Bayesian yacht captain faces manslaughter probe after deadly sinking in Sicily

The captain of a superyacht that sank, killing six people, is under investigation for involuntary manslaughter and negligent shipwreck.

1 day ago

Divers enter Porticello harbor near Palermo, with the body of Hannah Lynch at the back of the boat ...

Niamh Kennedy and Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Italian authorities open manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

uthorities in Italy have opened a manslaughter investigation into the sinking of a superyacht, which killed British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others off the coast of Sicily earlier this week.

3 days ago

SOLINGEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser delivers a statement on yester...

Daniel Niemann and Stephanie Liechtenstein, Associated Press

Islamic State group claims responsibility for knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed 3

The Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed three people and wounded eight others, according to its Amaq news site.

3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blo...

Radina Gigova and Sergey Gudkov, CNN

ISIS-affiliated inmates kill four prison officers at Russian penal colony

Four officers at a maximum security prison in Russia were killed after inmates who identified themselves as affiliated to ISIS took several staff hostage, Russian state media reported.

3 days ago

FILE — A Belgian Malinois, of the kind French actor Alain Delon once suggested he wanted buried w...

Associated Press

Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live

Late French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved Malinese dog Louba buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Oasis reunites for tour, ending a 15-year hiatus