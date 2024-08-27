On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

70.5% of eligible Utahns not enrolled for food assistance programs

Aug 27, 2024, 4:53 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm

A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 1...

A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but you’ll want to prepare for some limited business hours. (Allison Dinner, AP, file)

(Allison Dinner, AP, file)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ALLESSANDRA HARRIS GURR, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 23,000 Utahns could be getting help through food assistance programs. However, a new report said they aren’t participating.

The report by the National Council on Aging and the Urban Institute shows that 70.5% of Utahns 65 years or older who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are not participating in the program.

“We do know that historically in Utah we’ve had low participation rates, and that could be for various reasons,” said Muris Prses, director of Utah’s Eligibility Services for the Department of Workforce Services.

One of these reasons may be because benefits are reduced due to supplemental income or accumulated assets.

“If you’re closer to that [income] limit your benefit would be minimal, and I believe that is [the] majority of the reason why some of the folks in our older population choose to not participate in SNAP,” said Prses.

The study by NCOA shows SNAP participation rates are lowest in Northern Utah. In Summit, Rich, Cache, and Morgan counties, almost 84% of eligible residents are not enrolled.

Over 80% of older Utahns are also missing out on the program in Washington and Utah counties.

This is a nationwide phenomenon, with almost 9 million older adults not enrolled in a food assistance program for which they qualify.

Whether the aid received is $30, $50, or $100 a month, Prses still encourages Utahns to apply for SNAP.

“I certainly believe every little bit helps, especially if the budget is tight,” Prses said

