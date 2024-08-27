Woman killed, man critically injured in crash near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday near just off Interstate 80.

Cpl. Luis Silva with Utah Highway Patrol said the woman killed was driving an SUV, heading east to get on the westbound I-80 ramp and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. The woman died from injuries in the collision.

The driver of the truck was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Silva said.

The on and off ramp of westbound I-80 will be closed for approximately two hours.