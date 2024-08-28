Tooele woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — A 35-year-old mother from Tooele has been arrested on Monday, suspected of abusing a child in her custody.

Ashley Dawn Solomon, 35, was arrested on charges relating to child abuse, including reckless endangerment on Monday, according to a bookings affidavit.

According to the affidavit, sheriff’s deputies interviewed a victim on Monday, alleging that Solomon drank “several alcoholic beverages,” later dragging her victim up the stairs, throwing them to the ground in a bedroom, as well as sitting on their chest and covering the victim’s mouth to make them “pass out.”

Officers also noticed a bite mark on the victim’s chest, believed to be caused by a human. That finding was confirmed by a physician after the interview, according to the document.

Later in the document, the victim alleges that Solomon drove the victim to a parent’s house while drunk, stating that Solomon’s driving was “wobbly.”

According to the document, Solomon has primary custody of the victim, and should Solomon be released, the victim would be returned to her. The document also states that in a police interview, Solomon admitted to holding the victim down and restricting their arms.

Solomon was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Monday, on one charge each of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).