POLITICS & ELECTIONS

‘It felt Islamophobic,’ Utah Muslims speak out over post from Utah lawmaker

Aug 27, 2024, 7:34 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Members of the Muslim community are speaking out about a video showing a group of Shia Muslims dressed in black and carrying flags walking in Taylorsville that were put out by a Utah state lawmaker.

That video, posted by Davis County Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, has many online accusing him of making a vague post that incited hateful comments.

The Utah Muslim Civic League said the video shows a group of mostly women and children who were taking part in a very sacred religious pilgrimage to celebrate the martyrdom of one of their heroes.

“It’s a very sacred date for Muslims and our Shia community in particular,” said the Utah Muslim Civic League founder, Avais Ahmed.

The walk was a religious pilgrimage that millions of Shia Muslims make yearly called Arbaeen. Ahmed said it marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of the grandson of the prophet Muhammed, Imam Hussain bin Ali, who Shia Muslims believe sacrificed his life fighting for justice.

The day celebrates a day of grieving for the family of Hussain and those lost battling a corrupt regime.

It’s unclear exactly what Lee’s post intended, but it was posted with the caption “in the small town of Taylorsville, Utah.” In the comments, Lee added quote, “not a single American flag in sight.”

Ahmed said he believed Lee was making a political statement.

“I inferred from it when he said not an American flag in sight, that maybe what we were doing was un-American and it was political against our country,” Ahmed said.

The comment left by Lee's X account after he posted the video on Aug. 26, 2024.

The comment left by Lee’s X account after he posted the video on Aug. 26, 2024. (KSL TV)

But the actual walk had nothing to do with that. He said the walk is made every year to mourn for those who died fighting for good.

“It felt Islamophobic, but I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt, and that he was ignorant of what what was going on,” Ahmed said. “The flags that they were carrying were marking the martyrdom of Hussain in Karbala.”

Ahmed said the post did have an impact.

“I have talked to some members of our Shia community who felt we felt very hurt and misunderstood by that post,” he said.

Trevor Lee’s response

Lee was scheduled for an on-camera interview on Tuesday with KSL TV, then canceled, citing work. He was asked to respond to the following via text:

Why did you make the post?

What was your intended purpose by pointing out the group?

As others have claimed you’re being Islamophobic, why should they believe you weren’t?

Now that you know this was a religious pilgrimage, do you regret it?

Lee responded, “Those are stupid questions,” adding, “I don’t want to answer the biased media questions trying to bait a nothing burger story that everyone on both sides are assuming what they each want it to be.”

For Ahmed, he hopes this becomes a chance to unite and invited Lee to meet with him.

“I think it’s an invitation for us to as a community, both Muslim and non-Muslim, to get together and educate each other about one another.”

