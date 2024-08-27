On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Barni, K-9 officer at San Francisco International Airport, voted TSA’s Cutest Canine of 2024

Aug 27, 2024, 5:36 PM

Barni, a German Shorthaired Pointer K-9 officer with the Transportation Security Administration and...

Barni, a German Shorthaired Pointer K-9 officer with the Transportation Security Administration and his handler Michelle Cogel. (TSA/KPIX via CNN Newsource)

(TSA/KPIX via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CARLOS CASTAñEDA, CNN


KSLTV.com

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Barni, an explosives detection K-9 at San Francisco International Airport, was voted the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Cutest Canine of 2024.

The 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer was the top draw in the TSA’s annual nationwide social media contest among four finalists, the agency said in a press statement. TSA K-9 handlers across the country nominate the candidates, while TSA employees vote on the field of 87 contenders and narrow down the field to the final four.

Barni will now be featured on the cover of the TSA’s free downloadable 2025 monthly canine calendar, set to be released in December.

“Our explosives detection canines and their handlers are an essential component of TSA’s multi-layered approach to security,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a prepared statement. “I look forward to this contest every year, and the friendly competition among airports and then with the public is a great way to recognize their work to secure our transportation systems and the keep the traveling public safe.”

TSA said the annual contest was held in recognition of National Dog Day to acknowledge the important role TSA’s K-9s play in protecting the nation’s transportation systems.

Barni works alongside his handler, Michelle Cogel, who has worked for TSA for six years, the last three serving as a canine handler.

The TSA says it has more than 1,000 canine teams that are trained at its national Canine Training Center in San Antonio, Texas. The canine team program began in 1972 under the Federal Aviation Administration in partnership with state and local law enforcement. The program was transferred to TSA after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

