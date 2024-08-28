On the Site:
Rescue group pleading with lawmakers for help protecting guardian dogs

Aug 27, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

BY SHARA PARK


ROOSEVELT — A Utah rescue group is pleading for help in protecting livestock guardian dogs – after several were found shot and on the verge of death in recent months.

“We see this way too much, and they don’t deserve it,” said Sarah Later, executive director of Great Pyrenees Rescue Resources Utah Montana. “They’re wonderful, sweet dogs and we just wish they would reach out to us, and we’ll find them a great home, they don’t need to go through this.”

About a month ago, 3-year-old Ranger was rescued as a stray in Roosevelt. At the time, rescuers believed he had been attacked by a coyote.

“He had cuts all over his face, his legs and body,” Later said.

Ranger was cared for and eventually adopted by a family in Midvale.

On Monday, when he was taken to Angel Paws for a dental visit, the vet discovered his injuries were the result of a buckshot.

“I immediately got a message with X-rays sent to me from Angel Paws saying he had shrapnel all over this face,” Later said.

A Utah rescue group is pleading for help in protecting livestock guardian dogs – after several were found shot and on the verge of death in recent months. (KSL TV)

Protection of guardian animals

Later said Ranger was a livestock guardian dog, and she believes he was shot after his owner no longer needed him. She said Utah law doesn’t protect livestock guardian animals the way pets are protected in our homes.

“Here in Utah, they are considered a tool so they are not currently protected under any animal cruelty laws, and so they can be discarded, they can be shot, they can be abandoned, whatever they want to do,” she said.

Later said about four months ago, Amos, another livestock guardian dog was found shot and on the verge of death in Delta.

“He had several gunshot wounds, they went through and through, and this was more than just buckshot,” she said. “He had also been attacked by coyotes when he was laying there.”

After months of care, Amos recovered and is now living with a foster family in Montana.

“He’s doing amazing, he’s in a foster home waiting for his current home,” she said.

Working with livestock owners

Later is pleading with the owners of livestock guardian dogs to reach out to a rescue group like Great Pyrenees Rescue Resources Utah Montana, if they no longer need the dogs or don’t want to care for them so they can be matched with adoptive homes. She said she is more than willing to work with ranchers to care for the animals.

“We would rather take these dogs when they’re done with them, we will take them, we will find them homes, take care of them, take care of their medical, we really would just like to work with ranchers,” she said.

Later said she will continue to push for laws in Utah to protect these livestock guardian animals. She is looking for a lawmaker who is willing to take a closer look at the issue for the next legislative session.

Additional information about the group can be found by clicking here.

