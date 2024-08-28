EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Of BYU/Southern Illinois With Alternating QBs

PROVO, Utah — After 11 long years of waiting, we live in a world where we can simulate college football games again on a video game.

Thanks to EA Sports College Football 25, we can play out BYU football games before they kick off.

So it’s only natural to run a 15-minute quarter simulation of this Saturday’s game between BYU and Southern Illinois.

The fun twist I ran on this simulation was that BYU would alternate between Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff each quarter. Bohanon got the nod in quarter one because of his higher overall rating. However, Retzlaff got the chance to close out the game in the fourth quarter.

I put some time into the details by incorporating BYU’s depth chart into the game. Plus, I had BYU in their designated uniform combination for Saturday night: An all-royal uniform with a white facemask. It’s a first-time uniform combination for the Cougars.

Since FCS teams are not in EA Sports College Football 25, I had to download Southern Illinois in the Download Center.

User “MontaAAfootball” has pieced together the best and most detailed FCS teams on College Football 25. I downloaded their Southern Illinois squad, which had an overall rating of 72 as a team, 73 on offense, and 71 on defense.

First Quarter

Gerry Bohanon got the first crack at quarterback, but his first drive stalled. Southern Illinois gained possession and marched down the field to set up a field goal.

Bohanon and the offense put together a 75-yard drive that concluded with a 1-yard touchdown run from LJ Martin.

The former USF/Baylor transfer was 6-of-7 passing for 100 yards, averaging 14.2 yards per completion.

BYU 7, Southern Illinois 3

Second Quarter

The Salukis started the quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass three minutes in to regain the lead.

Jake Retzlaff stepped in at quarterback and immediately created explosive plays downfield to Kody Epps.

It’s incredible how much detail EA Sports put into the College Football video game. Retzlaff’s throwing motion has some sidearm mechanics, as in real life.

A six-yard touchdown run from LJ Martin capped off Retzlaff’s first offensive series.

BYU’s defense couldn’t stop the Salukis offense.

To make the game as accurate as possible, players such as injured Ben Bywater, the highest-rated defensive player for BYU in the game, were removed from this simulation.

However, Retzlaff made a costly miscue, throwing an interception, which allowed the Salukis to take over in BYU territory.

Southern Illinois built up a 24-14 lead with two minutes to go in the half.

Retzlaff then connected on a long pass to Epps to get BYU immediately in scoring position. Two plays later, Martin pulled off the hat trick, scoring his third touchdown.

Southern Illinois then fumbled their kick return, and BYU recovered at the Saluki 28-yard line.

Retzlaff and the BYU offense capitalized. He tossed the first passing touchdown of the game, connecting with new tight end Keanu Hill for an 18-yard score. The touchdown sent BYU into halftime with the lead.

Retzlaff finished his quarter 9-of-16 with 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His quarterback rating was 152.5.

Halftime: BYU 28, Southern Illinois 24

Third Quarter

Gerry Bohanon led BYU down the field on their opening possession, which ended with yet another one-yard touchdown run by LJ Martin.

Southern Illinois scored a handful of possessions later after BYU was forced to punt. The Salukis converted a two-point conversion into the final 15 minutes, trailing by three.

Bohanon finished his day at 14-of-15 for 184 yards and a quarterback rating of 196.3 with no touchdowns or interceptions.

BYU 35, Southern Illinois 32

Fourth Quarter

Retzlaff stepped back into the game, needing to lead BYU to a score. Retzlaff was a perfect 4-of-4 passing the ball on the drive. The ground attack from LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati were the catalysts behind BYU’s quick response.

That’s probably music to the ears of offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and run game coordinator TJ Woods.

Martin scored his fifth touchdown, a five-yard scamper with 11 minutes remaining to put BYU up by double-figures.

BYU’s defense had multiple opportunities to close the door shut on SIU, but they couldn’t get off the field. The Salukis converted two fourth-down attempts while the LaVell Edwards Stadium pulse meter was at maximum levels.

SIU’s lengthy drive chewed up 5:33 of the game clock and ended with a nine-yard touchdown, reducing BYU’s lead to three.

With 2:41 left on the clock, BYU needed one first down to end the game. Martin picked up a seven-yard gain on second down to set up a 3rd & 1 spot. Retzlaff called a play-action bootleg and connected with Parker Kingston for the first down.

BYU was in Saluki territory for a chance to run up the score. However, Kalani Sitake opted to take a knee and get out with a three-point win over the Salukis.

Retzlaff finished the game with 211 passing yards. He was a perfect 5-of-5 in the fourth quarter.

LJ Martin finished with 15 carries for 79 yards and five touchdowns. Ropati chipped in 12 carries for 29 yards.

Kody Epps was the star receiver, with 10 catches for 175 yards.

Final: BYU 42, Southern Illinois 39

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

