On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

U of U to station new campus police officer near student dorms 24/7

Aug 28, 2024, 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of a new pilot program at the University of Utah, a campus police officer will soon be stationed at the largest resident hall on campus. The school said the program aims to keep students safe and strengthen relationships with students and law enforcement.

Starting in September, a “residence life resource officer” will be stationed at Kahlert Village, which houses 1,400 students — most of which are freshmen.

The move comes five years after UofU student Lauren McCluskey was killed. The school says the pilot program isn’t necessarily a response to that, but rather an increased effort to keep students safe.

Sean Grube, associate vice president of housing and residential education says the school is basing the program on what has been successful at other campuses across the country. The officer will be a police officer who works for the University of Utah Police Department.

“It’s really meant to be a bridge and an access point for students,” Grube said. “So, to be you know, non-patrol individual to provide support to students to students to really just be a mechanism for them to form a positive relationship with the police department but also with safety on campus.”

The school says this officer isn’t there to be busting students for small things, but more a person in a position of trust who is there to help and keep them safe.

Students on campus had mixed responses to the program. Caroline, (who spoke with KSL TV on condition that her last name be omitted for her protection and privacy) isn’t optimistic the program will make a difference.

“Truthfully I have a lot of doubts for how successful it’s going to be,” she said. This is her fourth year here at the U. “I think in general I don’t really trust the campus police.”

Her opinions come from what she calls “word on campus” that they can’t be trusted, along with a personal experience she felt was “dismissed” when reported.

Capt. Jason Hinojosa with campus police said part of creating the new position is to change that sentiment.

“Their primary function is not patrol or enforcement,” Hinojosa said. And that’s why, he said, it’s critical he hires the right person for the job. Someone with excellent “policing” skills but with other skills too.

“We want somebody who understands trauma-informed, victim-centered views, should that need arise,” Hinojosa said.

Sienna (whose name will also be omitted for protection) said she lived on campus as a freshman.

“I think it’s great that people have a resource that they can physically talk to instead of emailing HR,” she said.

Sienna said it would be important for the University to introduce the officer to students at orientation, something Hinojosa says is part of their plan.

“I think if the RA introduced them to the kids and it was like kind of a one-on-one thing and you got to know them before the semester even started, I think it would make a closer relationship and build trust with that person,” Sienna said.

Hinojosa says that an “introduction” is part of the plan. He hopes to have the officer in position no later than September.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Casey Scott was up early Wednesday at the gym, looking for early morning folks to answer one questi...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises early morning gym goers with free gas cards

Casey Scott was up early Wednesday at the gym, looking for early morning folks to answer one question for him: "What is your 'why?'"

7 minutes ago

A X post from Utah lawmaker, Trevor Lee, which has been viewed over a million times....

Lindsay Aerts

‘It felt Islamophobic,’ Utah Muslims speak out over post from Utah lawmaker

Members of the Utah Muslim community are speaking out after a social media post from a Utah lawmaker, accusing the representative of making vague post that incited hateful comments.

18 hours ago

The front entrance of the Tooele County Detention Center on Aug. 8. 2024....

Alexander Campbell

Tooele woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse

A 35-year-old mother from Tooele has been arrested on Monday, suspected of abusing her child and driving drunk.

18 hours ago

A Utah rescue group is pleading for help in protecting livestock guardian dogs – after several we...

Shara Park

Rescue group pleading with lawmakers for help protecting guardian dogs

A Utah rescue group is pleading for help in protecting livestock guardian dogs – after several were found shot and on the verge of death in recent months.

18 hours ago

A row of three car seats, which one is a 'fake' seat....

Shelby Lofton

Unsuspecting mom learns her car seat is fake during hospital release car seat check

An Intermountain Health worker possibly saved a newborn's life after noticing a Utah mom was using a "fake car seat" just before she was about to leave the hospital.

19 hours ago

Traven Equist, 17, and PJ Merrill, 16, are considered heroes after saving the life of Farris Child,...

Dan Rascon

Spanish Fork High School athletes credited with saving man’s life after medical incident

Two Spanish Fork High School athletes are being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a father of five, who is a Bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

U of U to station new campus police officer near student dorms 24/7