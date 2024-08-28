Real Salt Lake Locks Up Homegrown Talent Bode Hidalgo With Contract Extension

SANDY, Utah – Kaysville, Utah native Bode Hidalgo is staying home after signing a contract extension with Real Salt Lake. Hidalgo’s extension goes through 2027 and includes club options for 2028 and 2029.

RSL announced Hidalgo’s contract extension on Wednesday, August 28.

“Over my years here, it’s just been a lot of hard work that has brought me to this point,” Hidalgo said after signing his extension. “I’ve always been happy to be here, but at times, I’ve taken playing in front of family a little bit for granted. Now I fully grasp how special and unique this opportunity is. How rare it is for someone who grew up dreaming of playing for my hometown Club. To be able to contribute for so long and at this level. When I signed my first professional contract back in 2020, I said it was a dream come true; now, the dream continues.”

Hidalgo scored 11 goals across 72 matches while playing for RSL Academy and the Real Monarchs. His only career MLS goal came in the sixth appearance of his career. He has started 15 of 22 matches this season.

“Bode’s growth during his five years here has been impressive from a developmental standpoint, and his ability to understand and embrace what is required of multiple positions has made him a valuable player for our club,” said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. “The path Bode has charted through the Academy and Monarchs and into our first team is aspirational for other young players. We are excited about his presence with us on and off the field as we grow and move forward.”

Hidalgo has 47 MLS regular and postseason appearances over the past two years. Primarily a right back for RSL, Hidalgo has two assists during that time.

Real Salt Lake welcomes the New England Revolution to America First Field on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

