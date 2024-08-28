On the Site:
Former Ute Tim Patrick Reportedly Signing Deal With Detroit Lions

Aug 28, 2024, 10:17 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DETROIT, Michigan – Former Ute and Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is reportedly signing with the Detroit Lions practice squad. Patrick was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week as the team faced a roster crunch at the wide receiver position.

Adam Schefter first reported the Lions signing of Patrick on Tuesday, August 27.

The 30-year-old wideout caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown during the preseason with Denver.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School before his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After being honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

Patrick suffered a knee injury during training camp in August 2022, ending his season before it began. The Broncos wideout missed the entire season, finishing with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

