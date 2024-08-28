On the Site:
Utah State Football Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling Discusses Upcoming Season

Aug 28, 2024, 10:59 AM

LOGAN, Utah – College football week one is here, and the Utah State Aggies have their work cut out for them following a tumultuous offseason. Former head coach Blake Anderson was terminated in early July, forcing former defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling into the unenviable position of interim head coach. Despite the unusual uncertainty surrounding the program, Dreiling and the Aggies are primed for a big season in the Mountian West Conference.

USU’s first-year head coach sat with KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth to discuss the upcoming 2024 season.

“It should always be about the players first,” Dreiling explained how he approaches the job. “With everything that is going on, it comes down to how well your locker room is leaning on to each other and how resilient they are going to be.”

“I feel like this group and the coaching staff are so close after everything we’ve been through this summer. Now we’re just ready to shine and come out swinging in the Robert Morris game.”

While not returning a single player who took a snap under center in 2023, USU boasts a deep quarterbacks room led by graduate transfer Spencer Petras. Named a captain after being in the building for fewer than six months, Petras is the team’s unquestioned leader.

“He is a phenomenal player. His arm strength is unmatched in all of college football. Even more so, how mature he is and how much of a leader he is, that is what is going to carry this team.”

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on KMYU and the Mountain West Network.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

