Southern Illinois-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars are preparing to face the Southern Illinois Salukis for the first time as the programs open the 2024 campaign in Provo.

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Southern Illinois Presser

RELATED: BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Illinois Game

Southern Illinois vs. BYU Football Game Guide

Game Information

BYU opens the 2024 season by hosting Southern Illinois at Lavell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) on Saturday, August 31.

This is the first meeting between these programs. BYU enters with a perfect 18-0 record against Football Championship Subdivision teams. The Cougar’s last win against an FCS program came in a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah in 2023. BYU has outscored FCS opponents 47.8 to 9.8 all-time.

The Salukis were 8-5 overall last season, finishing 4-3 on the road.

Cougar Canyon will take place on the stadium’s West side from 2:30 p.m. on game day. Food trucks and activities for all ages will be available. BYUtv’s pregame show, Sports Nation GameDay, and BYU Radio’s Cougar Pregame Live will also be broadcast live from Cougar Canyon. The Cougar Walk will take place from the north end of Cougar Canyon through the southwest corner of the stadium, starting at 4 p.m.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Southern Illinois can be found on ESPN+. Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks will be on the call for the season opener. Listen to the 6 p.m. MT kickoff on KSL NewsRadio and KSLSports.com.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Southern Illinois Salukis

Top Storylines for Southern Illinois vs. BYU

