WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: 17-year-old Ella finds her forever family

Aug 28, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Helping to connect children living in foster care with loving and supportive families is the mission of KSL TV’s partnership with Raise the Future and Wednesday’s Child.  

It takes strength and courage for these children to share their journey in hopes of finding that connection, and this week we have an exciting update on 17-year-old Ella, who has been adopted.  

Ella was first featured by KSL TV in 2019, at the time she went by the name Makenzi.  

Ella had been living in foster care for several years and was looking for a stable adult figure to help guide her through her teenage years. At the time, 61-year-old Mickey was in a place her life, with a grown daughter, where she was thinking of fostering a teen. 

“My granddaughters are adopted, and my daughter encouraged me to look into mentoring a teen,” Mickey said. 

In 2021, Mickey was introduced to Ella as a mentor, but that friendship quickly turned into something more. 

“Our first meeting, it was Cafe Rio, and we just sat there and talked a lot,” Ella said. “We just talked a lot and got to know each other and ask each other questions, I was a little bit shy at first but it was OK.” 

‘Hitting it off’

“I think we hit it off at the beginning, so I just decided to do that kind of with the intentions of adoption but not really knowing what would happen, but I think I almost knew from day one that I would probably adopt her,” Mickey said. 

As Mickey and Ella’s relationship grew, the two took a trip to Disneyland. It was Ella’s first major trip together and despite its challenges, it was there Ella asked Mickey to adopt her. 

“When she asked me to adopt her, I told her I would think about it, but when I got home, I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” Mickey said. 

“It felt pretty amazing, it felt like I finally had the chance to turn my life around and become who I really am because of her” Ella said. 

On Sept. 6, 2023, Mickey adopted Ella. 

“Mom and I made each other cry,” Ella said. “It was like the best time to remember.” 

“It was really special,” Mickey said. 

Concerns were eased

As a single mother, Mickey said there was some fear about adopting a teen from foster care, but as she got to know Ella, some of those fears went away. 

“I think my biggest fear was that with a teenager they’re more set in their ways already and that they wouldn’t adapt, or I wouldn’t adapt, and so I was nervous about some of our personalities clashing,” Mickey said. “But with Ella, once I met her, I kept feeling that all she needed was a little one on one and that’s what she’s got, and I think it’s been perfect for her.” 

Ella said having Mickey as her mother has brought stability to her life. 

“I learned that I don’t have to have extreme emotional breakouts and run away when something is wrong because I have her to go to, I can tell her what’s wrong and she can help me,” Ella said. 

Together Ella and Mickey are continuing to build their new life together. They’re visiting new places and having new experiences. 

“We just kind of jumped into it, and it built and built and built,” Mickey said. 

Looking to the future

Ella is now in her senior year and thinking about what her future looks like. Inspired by the Raise the Future social workers that helped guide her life, Ella would like to follow in their footsteps. 

“I’m hopefully going to find my dream job, which is, I like to help people in need, and I actually want to be a social worker,” she said. 

With the support of Mickey, Ella has new confidence in her future. She has goals for herself, and she intends to reach them. She said Mickey has taught her what it feels like to be loved, and she looks forward to their future. 

“Knowing that I have my forever family with my mom is amazing. It makes me feel like I am more stable now and have a long life to live,” she said. 

KSL TV would like to thank Painting with a Twist in Murray for hosting Ella and Mickey. To learn more about their painting opportunities click here.

To be introduced to more Utah children living in foster care in need of a foster or adoptive family click here

