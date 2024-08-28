On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two parents arrested after police found their child in a ‘makeshift cell’

Aug 28, 2024, 1:33 PM

UPD vehicle...

Unified Police say a missing Midvale teenager was found Sunday afternoon. (KSL File Photo)

(KSL File Photo)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — A Utah couple is being accused of locking their teenage child in a padlocked closet and repeatedly physically abusing them for hours.

On Tuesday, Melissa Ann Gray, 25, and Travis Stacey Peterson, 49, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the police affidavit.

The Unified Police Department reported that officers responded to a child abuse case on Aug. 19, where the complainant said a teenager was “locked in a makeshift cell.”

According to the affidavit, officers found the child in “the hallway of the home, in an alcove looking like a closet under the stairs with gates affixed to the walls and locked with a padlock from the outside.”

Officers reported the victim was locked in the cell for about 24 hours, “around the clock,” after Gray, his stepmother, spanked the child in the butt for screaming in the house.

“(Gray)… told (the victim), ‘Bear your bum, bear your bum.’ Prior to being spanked,” the affidavit stated. “(The victim) reported being hungry, lonely and having to sleep curled up in the makeshift cells.”

The victim told police he was locked in another makeshift cell with a loft bed before being placed in the closet. He said that he “was locked under the loft bed for months and only let out when he would have to go to the bathroom.”

“(The victim) talked about a time he was desperate to get out of the cell to use the restroom. (The victim) was able to break out of the cell to use the bathroom because no one was responding to his pleas to get out,” the affidavit stated.

Police reported that Gray and Peterson did not see anything wrong “with putting (the victim) in a cell and locking it from the outside.” Gray told police that she “wanted (the victim) to see what it was like in a city and the real world.”

“While speaking to the father, (Peterson), he informed me he worked in health care and stated if he was arrested for child abuse he would lose his job,” the affidavit stated. Police asked Peterson to clarify why he would lose his job, and Peterson said, “the nation and world is cracking down on this sort of thing.”

According to the affidavit, Peterson believed he did nothing wrong and stated that the victim would be “returning into the cell” if he stayed at their home.

Police reported that the victim’s adult brother was also locked up in a makeshift cell when he was raised, to the point where he had to use his dresser drawer as a bathroom.

According to the affidavit, Gray was also booked on a class a misdemeanor charge of child abuse with injury – intentional or knowing.

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, ...

Andrew Adams

‘We can all do better’: Mom urges drivers to remain calm after road rage encounter in South Jordan

A mother urged all drivers to do better after an unnerving road rage encounter over the weekend she feared could have put her children in harm’s way.

56 minutes ago

Dennis Connors is competing at the Paris Paralympics in Para-Cycling. (Getty Images, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

University of Utah grad Dennis Connors set to compete in Paris Paralympics

For someone who is relatively new to Para-Cycling, Dennis Connors sure is good.

1 hour ago

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)....

Mark Jones

New requirements in place for purchasing and reselling of shed antlers

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there are new requirements in place for those who plan to commerically buy shed antlers and then to resell them. 

2 hours ago

Bangerter highway...

Karah Brackin

UDOT recycles concrete on several new interchange projects

Utah Department of Transportation is recycling old concrete from Bangerter Highway to help pave new highway interchanges.

2 hours ago

FILE: General view outside of the Delta Center ahead of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Mar...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City OKs major zoning changes tied to Smith’s Delta Center plans

A zoning change approved Tuesday paves the way for Smith Entertainment Group's plans for a "sports, entertainment, culture and convention" district surrounding a remodeled Delta Center.

3 hours ago

Sending students off to back to school and having an empty nest can be difficult. But experts say i...

Tamara Vaifanua

An empty nest can bring tough times for parents — and opportunity for growth

As students head back to school, some parents are finding themselves in an empty nest. While it may be sad, experts say it can be an opportunity.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Two parents arrested after police found their child in a ‘makeshift cell’