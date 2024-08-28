KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 3

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 3 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 3 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 3

Dropped out of Top 25: Sky View Bobcats (#18), Stansbury Stallions (#24), Spanish Fork Dons (#25).

25. East Leopards, 1-1 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss at Servite (CA), 45-0.

Next Up: @ Mountain Crest on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

24. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at No. 25 Spanish Fork, 35-27.

Next Up: vs. Silverado (NV) on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

23. Viewmont Vikings, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Granger, 33-18.

Next Up: vs. Taylorsville on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

22. Manti Templars, 2-0 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Snow Canyon, 39-29.

Next Up: vs. Grantsville on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

21. Park City Miners, 2-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Timpanogos, 48-33.

Next Up: @ Dixie on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

20. Green Canyon Wolves, 2-0 (#23)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 24 Stansbury, 24-0.

Next Up: @ Highland on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

19. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 2-0 (#17)

Previous Result: Win at Riverton, 28-21 in OT.

Next Up: @ Stansbury on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

18. Morgan Trojans, 2-0 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 18 Sky View, 34-0.

Next Up: vs. Skyline (ID) on Saturday, August 31 at 10:30 AM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

17. Weber Warriors, 2-0 (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. Pleasant Grove, 31-12.

Next Up: @ No. 7 Roy on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

16. Springville Red Devils, 2-0 (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. Bonneville, 48-35.

Next Up: vs. Crimson Cliffs on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

15. Davis Darts, 1-1 (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. Copper Hills, 56-15.

Next Up: vs. No. 10 Mountain Ridge on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

14. West Panthers, 0-2 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Clovis East (CA), 24-21.

Next Up: @ No. 11 American Fork on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

13. Alta Hawks, 2-0 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at Westlake, 24-0.

Next Up: @ West Jordan on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

12. Bingham Miners, 1-1 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at Crimson Cliffs, 17-7.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Lehi on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

11. American Fork Cavemen, 0-2 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 8 Orem, 32-26.

Next Up: vs. No. 14 West on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

10. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 2-0 (#14)

Previous Result: Win vs. Dixie, 58-0.

Next Up: @ No. 15 Davis on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

9. Brighton Bengals, 2-0 (#7)

Previous Result: Win at Syracuse, 34-21.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

8. Bountiful Redhawks, 2-0 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Farmington, 17-12.

Next Up: vs. Olympus on Thursday, August 29 at 7:00 PM.

7. Roy Royals, 2-0 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Fremont, 50-16.

Next Up: vs. No. 23 Viewmont on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

6. Orem Tigers, 2-0 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 6 American Fork, 32-26.

Next Up: @ Farmington on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

5. Skyridge Falcons, 1-1 (#5)

Previous Result: Win at Liberty (NV), 41-26.

Next Up: vs. Cherry Creek (CO) on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 1-1 (#2)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 4 Lone Peak, 31-24.

Next Up: vs. Provo on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM.

3. Lone Peak Knights, 2-0 (#4)

Previous Result: Win at No. 2 Timpview, 31-24.

Next Up: vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

2. Lehi Pioneers, 2-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Desert Hills, 35-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Bingham on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 2-0 (#1)

Previous Result: Win vs. IMG Academy (FL), 35-34.

Next Up: @ No. 3 Lone Peak on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lehi High School, where the Pioneers will host the Bingham Miners. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, August 30. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

Follow @kslsports