Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 3
Aug 28, 2024, 12:54 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, August 30 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Bingham @ Lehi
KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show
Park City @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)
Cathedral (CA) @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Bear River @ Box Elder (Bear River Live)
Enterprise @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)
Layton Christian @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
Delta @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Richfield @ Payson (TeamHive.live)
Provo @ Timpview (TeamHive.live)
South Summit @ Juab (TeamHive.live)
San Juan @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Milford (TeamHive.live)
Grantsville @ Manti (TeamHive.live)
South Sevier @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Saturday, August 31
Morgan @ Skyline (ID) – 10:30 AM (Morgan Sports Network)