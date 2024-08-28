On the Site:
Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 3

Aug 28, 2024, 12:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, August 30 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Bingham @ Lehi

KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show

Corner Canyon @ Lone Peak

West @ American Fork

Orem @ Farmington

Alta @ West Jordan

Cherry Creek (CO) @ Skyridge

Park City @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)

Cathedral (CA) @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Bear River @ Box Elder (Bear River Live)

Enterprise @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)

Layton Christian @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

Delta @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Richfield @ Payson (TeamHive.live)

Provo @ Timpview (TeamHive.live)

South Summit @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

San Juan @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Milford (TeamHive.live)

Grantsville @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

South Sevier @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Saturday, August 31

Morgan @ Skyline (ID) – 10:30 AM (Morgan Sports Network)

KSL 5 TV Live

