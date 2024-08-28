Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 2

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. This week’s honoree is Corner Canyon High School wide receiver Jerome Myles.

Myles tallied five receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-34 win over IMG Academy.

Corner Canyon welcomed the vaunted IMG Academy to Utah last Thursday in their home-opener. After an even start, the Ascenders took control in the second quarter as they found the end zone three times. That was offset by Myles first touchdown reception from quarterback Helaman Casuga. IMG took a 28-14 lead into the locker room at the break after scoring with 11 seconds left in the half.

Myles and the Chargers came alive in the second half as Corner Canyon’s vaunted offense came to life. Casuga ran for a touchdown while connecting with Myles twice to give the Chargers a 35-28 lead with 4:45 to go in the game. IMG scored with 1:33 to go and opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win. Corner Canyon’s defense answered the call and kept IMG out of the end zone. Corner Canyon would go on to notch a historic upset of the third-ranked Ascenders. This win certainly has to be considered one of the biggest wins in Utah High School football history.

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

