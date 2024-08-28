On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 2

Aug 28, 2024, 12:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. This week’s honoree is Corner Canyon High School wide receiver Jerome Myles.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Jerome Myles, WR (Corner Canyon)

Myles tallied five receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-34 win over IMG Academy.

Corner Canyon welcomed the vaunted IMG Academy to Utah last Thursday in their home-opener. After an even start, the Ascenders took control in the second quarter as they found the end zone three times. That was offset by Myles first touchdown reception from quarterback Helaman Casuga. IMG took a 28-14 lead into the locker room at the break after scoring with 11 seconds left in the half.

Myles and the Chargers came alive in the second half as Corner Canyon’s vaunted offense came to life. Casuga ran for a touchdown while connecting with Myles twice to give the Chargers a 35-28 lead with 4:45 to go in the game. IMG scored with 1:33 to go and opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win. Corner Canyon’s defense answered the call and kept IMG out of the end zone. Corner Canyon would go on to notch a historic upset of the third-ranked Ascenders. This win certainly has to be considered one of the biggest wins in Utah High School football history.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Nick Bjugstad?

Moving onto one of the team's most experienced veterans, Nick Bjugstad is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Add Sideline Reporter, Change Broadcast Role For Holly Rowe

The Utah Jazz broadcast will have a new look in 2024-25 with sideline reporter Lauren Green, and a role change for Holly Rowe. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #3 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 3 is Utah linebacker Lander Barton.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 3

Week 3 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 3

Week 2 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its first Top 25 ranking.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Illinois-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

The BYU Cougars are preparing to face the Southern Illinois Salukis for the first time as the programs open the 2024 campaign in Provo.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 2