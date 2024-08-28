On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore student debt plan

Aug 28, 2024, 1:37 PM

President Joe Biden talks to reporters upon his arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to the...

President Joe Biden talks to reporters upon his arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to the White House, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday kept on hold the latest multibillion-dollar plan from the Biden administration that would have lowered payments for millions of borrowers, while lawsuits make their way through lower courts.

The justices rejected an administration request to put most of it back into effect. It was blocked by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In an unsigned order, the court said it expects the appeals court to issue a fuller decision on the plan “with appropriate dispatch.”

The Education Department is seeking to provide a faster path to loan cancellation, and reduce monthly income-based repayments from 10% to 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income. The plan also wouldn’t require borrowers to make payments if they earn less than 225% of the federal poverty line — $32,800 a year for a single person.

Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default

Last year, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority rejected an earlier plan that would have wiped away more than $400 billion in student loan debt.

Cost estimates of the new SAVE plan vary. The Republican-led states challenging the plan peg the cost at $475 billion over 10 years. The administration cites a Congressional Budget Office estimate of $276 billion.

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Two separate legal challenges to the SAVE plan have been making their way through federal courts. In June, judges in Kansas and Missouri issued separate rulings that blocked much of the administration’s plan. Debt that already had been forgiven under the plan was unaffected.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling that allowed the department to proceed with a provision allowing for lower monthly payments. Republican-led states had asked the high court to undo that ruling.

Biden vetoes bill that would canceled his student debt relief plan

But after the 8th Circuit blocked the entire plan, the states had no need for the Supreme Court to intervene, the justices noted in a separate order issued Wednesday.

The Justice Department had suggested the Supreme Court could take up the legal fight over the new plan now, as it did with the earlier debt forgiveness plan. But the justices declined to do so.

“This is a recipe for chaos across the student loan system,” said Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, an advocacy group.

“No court has decided on the merits here, but despite all of that borrowers are left in this limbo state where their rights don’t exist for them,” Pierce said.

Eight million people were already enrolled in the SAVE program when it was paused by the lower court, and more than 10 million more people are looking for ways to afford monthly payments, he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Robert Telles, left, listens to one of his attorneys Robert Draskovich during his murder trial at t...

Ken Ritter, Associated Press

Jury finds ex-politician guilty of murder in 2022 killing of Las Vegas investigative reporter

A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.

4 hours ago

The front entrance of the Tooele County Detention Center on Aug. 8. 2024....

Alexander Campbell

Tooele woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse

A 35-year-old mother from Tooele has been arrested on Monday, suspected of abusing her child and driving drunk.

22 hours ago

Tyler Thompson Jr. (Photo courtesy: Thompson family)...

Jean-Yves Kamale and Mark Banchereau Associated Press

Congo prosecutors seek death penalty for Utah man implicated in alleged coup attempt

Prosecutors are calling for 50 people, including three Americans, to face the death penalty for what the Congolese army says was a coup attempt earlier this year.

1 day ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial.

1 day ago

U.S. Park rangers are looking for "two vandalism suspects" after a video of two men damaging the ro...

Marnie Hunter and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Two men indicted for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead

Two Henderson, Nevada, men have been indicted and are set to face trial for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead.

2 days ago

Convicted sex offender Byron Thad Haderlie speaks at a victim impact hearing held by Utah's Board o...

Daniella Rivera

Utah parole board rescinds release date for repeat sexual offender after victim testimony

Just three short months after her perpetrator was sentenced to serve up to 15 years, a Utah woman learned the parole board had decided to grant his release without hearing from his multiple victims. That changed this week.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore student debt plan