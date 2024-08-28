On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #3 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)

Aug 28, 2024, 1:44 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 3 is Utah linebacker Lander Barton.

 

Barton is the 26th Ute and 14th Utah defensive player to crack this year’s list. The most recent selections from Utah’s defense are No. 4 Karene Reid (LB), No. 8 Junior Tafuna (DT), and No. 11 Van Fillinger (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Lander Barton

Barton is a junior linebacker from Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

At Brighton High School, Barton was named a High School All-American, invited to the All-American Bowl, was a two-time all-state first-team selection, a two-time all-region first-team, and earned the Region 6 MVP in 2020.

Coming out of high school, Barton was a four-star recruit, rated the No. 2 recruit in the state of Utah, and the No. 17 linebacker in the nation.

In his freshman season in 2022, Barton saw action in all 14 games (3 starts). He led all freshman Utes with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Barton was named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team. He was also the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

In his sophomore season, Barton started the first seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. He recorded 34 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Barton’s two brothers, Mom and Dad, all played sports at the University of Utah. In 2023, Barton ranked No. 9 on the 60 in 60 list.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

60 in 60: #3 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)