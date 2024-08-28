Jazz Add Sideline Reporter, Change Broadcast Role For Holly Rowe

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz television broadcast will have a new look in 2024-25 with the addition of sideline reporter Lauren Green, and a role change for Holly Rowe.

Green will step in as the team’s sideline reporter, a change for the broadcast who hasn’t utilized that role since the departure of Kristen Kenney in 2021.

Who Is New Jazz Sideline Reporter?

Lauren Green joins the Jazz broadcast after most recently serving as a sports anchor and reporter at NBC News affiliate KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Green has also worked as a track and field analyst for the Mountain West Sports Network, a sideline reporter for the Pac-12 Network, and has covered both the NBA Summer League and the NCAA Tournament.

“Lauren’s range of sports reporting experience and her engaging style will bring a compelling perspective to our nightly game coverage,” Senior Vice President of Broadcasting Travis Henderson said. “We look forward to introducing her to Jazz fans as she helps bring them into the broadcast and closer to the action this season.”

Green was a track athlete at the University of Reno, Nevada, and earned his Master’s Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Holly Rowe Has New Role On Broadcast

After joining the Jazz as a basketball analyst in 2021, Rowe will see a change in role for the 2024-25 season.

The BYU and University of Utah alum will appear on live game broadcasts as an in-game reporter while also making appearances in the pre, half, and post-game broadcast for select home games this season according to the release.

Rowe formerly accompanied Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey on the play-by-play broadcast.

Familiar Faces, Voices Return

Bolerjack returns to the Jazz for his 20th season as the team’s play-by-play voice.

Former Jazz player Thurl Bailey returns to the team for his 23rd year as a broadcaster having served as both an analyst and pregame/postgame host.

Former BYU athletes Alema Harrington and Mike Smith will man the Delta Studios to host the pre, half, and postgame television broadcasts. Harrington is in his 15th season with the Jazz while Smith is entering his seventh season with the organization.

David Locke returns for his 16th season as the Jazz’s radio play-by-play voice, and will continue to be joined by legendary voice Ron Boone.

The former Jazz and Utah Stars guard is entering his 37th season on the team’s broadcast.

Jake Scott and former BYU and Utah assistant coach Tim LaComb return as the hosts of the radio pre, half, and postgame shows on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Nelson Moran returns as the Spanish language host on Latino 106.3 FM (KBMG) for all regular season games and will be joined by play-by-play commentator Isidro Lopez, and analysts Dan Clayton and Carlos Artiles.

The Jazz preseason opens on October 4.

