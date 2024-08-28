New requirements in place for purchasing and reselling of shed antlers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there are new requirements in place for those who plan to commerically buy shed antlers and then to resell them.

Each winter, deer, moose and elk shed their antlers and grow new ones in the spring. Searching for shed antlers is something many Utahs enjoy doing each year.

However, there are new laws in place.

According to a DWR news release, the Utah Wildlife Board approved a new law in May. The law designates that shed antlers or horns that are legally obtained can be sold at any time in a “whole or altered state.”

Certificate of registration

However, a certificate of registration — a document that authorizes a particular activity — is required for commerical antler buyers.

According to the release, a “commerical antler buyer” is considered to be a entity or individual that purchases antlers or horns for the purpose of reselling them for profit.

“This new law went into effect on July 1, and we wanted to remind the public about this rule before next year’s shed antler gathering begins,” said Rusty Robinson, with the DWR. “This new law helps provide some clarity regarding the legality of this growing industry in Utah.”

The DWR said the new law does not apply to those who pick antlers or horns off the ground and then sell them to an antler buyer.

“There are still no license or permit fees for anyone who shed hunts in Utah, unless they plan to commercially buy and resell the antlers,” the release stated.

The certificate of registration is valid for a year and costs $150. It can be purchased in a variety of ways — online, at a DWR Office or at any available licene agent.

Additional information on shed antler information can be found by clicking here.