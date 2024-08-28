On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

New requirements in place for purchasing and reselling of shed antlers

Aug 28, 2024, 3:35 PM

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)....

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources).

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there are new requirements in place for those who plan to commerically buy shed antlers and then to resell them. 

Each winter, deer, moose and elk shed their antlers and grow new ones in the spring. Searching for shed antlers is something many Utahs enjoy doing each year.

However, there are new laws in place.

According to a DWR news release, the Utah Wildlife Board approved a new law in May. The law designates that shed antlers or horns that are legally obtained can be sold at any time in a “whole or altered state.”

Certificate of registration

However, a certificate of registration — a document that authorizes a particular activity — is required for commerical antler buyers.

According to the release, a “commerical antler buyer” is considered to be a entity or individual that purchases antlers or horns for the purpose of reselling them for profit.

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

“This new law went into effect on July 1, and we wanted to remind the public about this rule before next year’s shed antler gathering begins,” said Rusty Robinson, with the DWR. “This new law helps provide some clarity regarding the legality of this growing industry in Utah.”

The DWR said the new law does not apply to those who pick antlers or horns off the ground and then sell them to an antler buyer.

“There are still no license or permit fees for anyone who shed hunts in Utah, unless they plan to commercially buy and resell the antlers,” the release stated.

The certificate of registration is valid for a year and costs $150. It can be purchased in a variety of ways online, at a DWR Office or at any available licene agent

Additional information on shed antler information can be found by clicking here.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said remaining permits for elk and deer hunts this fall wil...

Michael Houck

Yellowstone warns of aggressive bull elk as mating season begins

Yellowstone officials are urging visitors to avoid approaching bull elks as they become more aggressive during mating season. 

1 day ago

The Colorado River is visible flowing through the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Oct. 10, 2022. A Utah ...

Associated Press

Man dies on river trip at Grand Canyon; 5th fatality in less than a month

Authorities say an 80-year-old man has died after falling from a boat on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park.

1 day ago

The smoke from the burning houseboat on Utah Lake on Aug. 26, 2024....

Michael Houck

Seven safe after their boat caught on fire on Utah Lake

Seven people were able to swim to safety after their boat unexpectedly caught on fire on Utah Lake Monday afternoon.

2 days ago

Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani,...

Michael Houck

Utah man dead after falling 20 feet from a boathouse on Lake Powell

A man is dead after he went overboard off the upper level of a privately owned houseboat Sunday morning.

2 days ago

Casey Walker, a Utah man who survived a lightning strike incident while gardening in his front yard...

Devin Masciulli and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah man recovering after lightning strike

A Utah man is thankful he is still alive after being struck by lightning while working in his front yard. And he is urging others to pay attention to the weather.

2 days ago

U.S. Park rangers are looking for "two vandalism suspects" after a video of two men damaging the ro...

Marnie Hunter and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Two men indicted for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead

Two Henderson, Nevada, men have been indicted and are set to face trial for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

New requirements in place for purchasing and reselling of shed antlers