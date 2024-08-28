On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

UDOT recycles concrete on several new interchange projects

Aug 28, 2024, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — What is old is new again for Utah Department of Transportation, which is recycling old concrete from Bangerter Highway to help pave new highway interchanges.

It’s all about working smarter, not harder, as UDOT decided to recycle material on-site rather than haul the material off to another area. This helps save on the total number of trips trucks need to take.

For more than a decade, UDOT has been working to get rid of stoplights on Bangerter Highway by converting intersections into interchanges.

This year UDOT expects to build interchanges at 13400 South, 9800 South, 4700 South and 2700 West. For the past five months, crews have been working every day on the recycling process.

North Salt Lake homeowners blindsided by news of possible homeless shelter

“We have the heavy equipment out on site. We’ll break down the concrete initially, and then we’ll put it in a crusher that’s out there,” UDOT Public Relations Director John Gleason said.

From there, once the large cement chunks have been crushed into tiny pieces, UDOT then reprocesses it into a road base used for the new interchange.
“Right now, we see about 60,000 vehicles everyday on Bangerter, and that number is going to continue to grow,” Gleason said.

He said if it were not being recycled, this material would be going to the landfills. Gleason said UDOT expects the project to be wrapping up by the end of next year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, ...

Andrew Adams

‘We can all do better’: Mom urges drivers to remain calm after road rage encounter in South Jordan

A mother urged all drivers to do better after an unnerving road rage encounter over the weekend she feared could have put her children in harm’s way.

60 minutes ago

The scene of the fatal car crash on I-80 in Tooele, Utah on Aug. 27, 2024. (Chopper 5)...

Larry D. Curtis and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Witness describes efforts to save driver in deadly head-on collision in Lake Point

A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday near just off Interstate 80.

1 day ago

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck b...

Mark Jones

3 teenagers hospitalized after their e-bike is hit by a car

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck by a vehicle.

1 day ago

Police confirmed an elderly Roy man has died after being hit by a motorist Monday evening while cro...

Lauren Steinbrecher

65-year-old Roy man dies after being hit in crosswalk

Police confirmed a Roy man has died after being hit by a motorist Monday evening while crossing one of the city’s busier intersections. 

2 days ago

The Utah Highway patrol said one person died following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2...

Mark Jones

Man killed in crash when truck discovered hours after collision

One person died early Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Davis County.

7 days ago

Interstate 15 closed in downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 19, 2024. (UDOT)...

Mary Culbertson

Northbound lanes closed on I-15 in downtown Salt Lake City

Debris on the roadway of Interstate 15 caused heavy delays in downtown Salt Lake on Aug. 19.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

UDOT recycles concrete on several new interchange projects