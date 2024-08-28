On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

University of Utah grad Dennis Connors set to compete in Paris Paralympics

Aug 28, 2024, 3:58 PM

Dennis Connors is competing at the Paris Paralympics in Para-Cycling. (Getty Images, KSL TV)...

Dennis Connors is competing at the Paris Paralympics in Para-Cycling. (Getty Images, KSL TV)

(Getty Images, KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PARIS — For someone who is relatively new to Para-Cycling, Dennis Connors sure is good.

He won a Gold Medal in last year’s World Championships, but knows the only way to top that is to do it during the Paris Paralympics.

“Being part of Team USA at the Paralympic Games, it is just a bigger representation of the country,” Connors said. “The World Championship is a big deal within the sport, but the Paralympics are even bigger.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Para cycling athlete Dennis Connors poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 27: U.S. Olympians Cody Wills, Travis Gaertner, Dennis Connors, Matt Tingley and Brandon Lyons pose for a photo at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paralympics Paris 2024 on August 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Para cycling athlete Dennis Connors poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 27: U.S. Olympians Cody Wills, Travis Gaertner, Dennis Connors, Matt Tingley and Brandon Lyons pose for a photo at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paralympics Paris 2024 on August 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Para cycling athlete Dennis Connors poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 27: U.S. Olympians Cody Wills, Travis Gaertner, Dennis Connors, Matt Tingley and Brandon Lyons pose for a photo at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paralympics Paris 2024 on August 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

For Connors, representing the United States is a big deal, no matter how you’re doing it.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “I have been representing my country since I was 16-years-old. On the youth national climbing team, and then as a Marine for nine years.”

Connors was deployed to Iraq three times while in the military. It was there, where he said he suffered several traumatic brain injuries. However, he never said anything because he wasn’t sure what to say.

“I guess I should have said something, but you couldn’t. And what I did in the military, if I left my job, there was a vacuum of intelligence. And people’s lives are on the line,” he told KSL TV. “So, you just dealt with it, sucked it up, and kept going.”

Connors eventually left the military, got properly diagnosed, and moved to Utah with his wife to go to grad school to study recreation and tourism.

“Go Utes,” he said with a smile while flashing the U sign with both hands.

He eventually fell in love with Para-Cycling as a way to just decompress.

“I train really hard, very consistent,” he said. “But those days where I can, like, my coach just puts like a four-hour bike ride, or a six-hour ride on my schedule, and it is sunny and I can go out, those are some of the best days.”

Now, he is having better days as well and has become a big advocate for mental health.

Especially for veterans.

“I tell every single one of them who is getting out, I do not care what you do, but you need to have an MRI and tell them all the brain injury stuff before you get out,” said Connors.

Connors is set to compete Wednesday, Sept. 4th, and Saturday, Sept. 7th, in Paris.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Kenneth Rooks exiting the Salt Lake City International Airport to his BYU team celebrating his win....

Alex Cabrero and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah Olympian Kenneth Rooks returns home after winning silver medal

A Utah Olympian was surprised at the airport when his university team decided to celebrate his win at the Paris Olympics. 

2 days ago

Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, from Syracuse, Utah, removing his running gear while at practice....

Alex Cabrero

Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall is preparing for Paris Paralympics

A Utah Paralympian is preparing for the Paralympic Games in Paris and gearing up to earn his first gold medal.

6 days ago

Captain Mark Braby outside of the custom Olympic aircraft that flew from Paris to LA....

Emma Benson

Utah pilot part of crew that brought Olympic flag from Paris to LA

A Utah pilot had the chance of a lifetime to fly the Olympic flag from Paris to LA.

12 days ago

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

BYU running coaches hope Olympic success bodes well for future athletes

Brigham Young University’s running coaches are hoping their Olympic success will draw more potential athletes to their program.

13 days ago

Dan Chappell (middle) with other BYU students and Olympic staff at the 2002 Winter Olympics as inte...

Dan Rascon

Utah’s resource of languages for the Olympics

When the 2002 Olympic Games came to Salt Lake City, hundreds of volunteers signed up to help with translation.

14 days ago

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the track and field events. (Kirby Lee, Getty Images vi...

Issy Ronald, CNN

As the Olympic flame heads for Los Angeles, what can we expect from the 2028 Games?

The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

University of Utah grad Dennis Connors set to compete in Paris Paralympics