UTA Express bus line coming to speed up rides in Salt Lake County

MURRAY — Utah Transit Authority’s popular bus rapid transit system is now coming to Salt Lake County.

It’s called the Midvalley Express, or MVX. It comes on the heels of the very popular Utah Valley Express — that UTA calls the UVX — that has been in place for six years and the Ogden Express which is hitting its one-year mark.

“These are very popular, and they are wonderful express connectors,” Jay Fox, the executive director with UTA, said at a kickoff event for the new express held at the Murray Central Station.

“We delivered OGX on time, we delivered UVX on time and we are going to deliver MVX on time,” Fox said.

Construction for the project is now underway. The system will not be complete until 2026.

Midvalley Express comes with express lanes and priority stop light changes, and it will run on a strict every-15-minute schedule like a TRAX train. The route, over seven miles long, will include Murray, Taylorsville, and West Valley City.

The 14 different stations will include two key stops, one at Salt Lake Community College and the other at the Maverik Center — which will eventually be an Olympic Venue for the 2034 games.

“Not only great for the community, but as we look towards the 2034 Olympics, it’s going to be a game changer,” Fox said.

As a result of a federal grant, UTA will have zero fares for the first five years.