On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

How one Utah university is trying to embrace artificial intelligence

Aug 28, 2024, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

OREM — The world is changing quickly as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, including in the classroom.

Utah Valley University is trying to embrace it, despite its potential pitfalls and the speed at which AI is developing.

“It’s a brave new world,” Astrid Tuminez, UVU’s president, said in an interview with KSL TV. “Technology – you can never stop it, and so knowing and understanding its uses is really important.”

Using AI in the classroom

Noah Myers teaches accounting at Utah Valley University’s main campus in Orem. More and more, he finds himself using AI in the classroom.

“It’s really a net gain for education,” Myers said.

This semester he’s teaching students how to use ChatGPT to create a spreadsheet that will make their jobs as accountants easier.

Utah Valley University, Aug. 28, 2024. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Utah Valley University professor Noah Myers uses AI in his classroom, helping his accounting students use it as an assistant. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) UVU professor Noah Myers teaches accounting, and uses AI in his classrooms. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A Utah Valley University student using AI in the classroom. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Astrid Tuminez, UVU's president, said students today need to understand how to use artificial intelligence for jobs. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Accounting student Conner Mariluch said he feels more prepared for the workforce after learning how to use AI as a tool. (WInston Armani, KSL TV) Barclay Burns, UVU's new assistant dean of applied AI, is launching an initiative to gather feedback on AI use in classrooms. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence program that will help make their jobs easier. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Before AI made it easier to input coding and programming instructions, Myers said, this would have taken a lot longer.

“Students can rely on it as their assistant,” he said, “and it can help them learn.”

This is just one example of how UVU – which has roughly 45,000 students – is trying to get a better handle on artificial intelligence.

“We need to understand how AI works,” Tuminez said.

She pointed out that UVU has recently started using it in many ways. That includes courses like computer science and sociology, and helping students learn to identify “deepfake” images and videos in political messaging.

Plus, Tuminez said, the university has created an institute to look at how to train faculty on AI, how to prevent cheating, and how to make human resources processes better.

“And we have pioneered a chatbot – a teaching assistant – that is available 24/7 for some of our largest courses,” Tuminez added.

Concerns about AI

But there are concerns about artificial intelligence on campus like plagiarism, or students letting a computer do their thinking for them.

“It’s a real concern,” acknowledged Barclay Burns, UVU’s new assistant dean of applied AI. “Sometimes it’s easier to just let it do it for you and not go through all of the discipline of learning how to be a good writer, a good thinker, a good problem solver.”

But AI isn’t going away, and Burns said it’s important to understand how to better use it – even though it feels like the “wild, wild west” right now, with artificial intelligence technology constantly changing and improving.

Burns said UVU is launching an initiative that will gather feedback from professors and come up with new guidelines for AI use going forward.

“If students lean into, and the faculty lean into it, I think we’ll end up having smarter students,” Burns said.

Preparing for the workforce

Tuminez, UVU’s president, said students today need to understand how to use artificial intelligence as they prepare for full-time jobs.

“We want them to be workforce-ready,” Tuminez said. “Whatever field you’re going to be in – whether that’s entertainment or computer science or engineering or politics – AI is going to apply to all of these fields.”

Accounting student Conner Mariluch is about to graduate in a few months. He said using AI in Professor Myers’s class helped him learn.

As a result, Mariluch said, he feels better prepared for the workforce.

“From a practical perspective,” he said, “this was probably one of the most relevant experiences I had here at UVU.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

President Joe Biden talks to reporters upon his arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to the...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore student debt plan

The Supreme Court is keeping on hold the latest multibillion-dollar student debt relief plan from the Biden administration.

6 hours ago

Sending students off to back to school and having an empty nest can be difficult. But experts say i...

Tamara Vaifanua

An empty nest can bring tough times for parents — and opportunity for growth

As students head back to school, some parents are finding themselves in an empty nest. While it may be sad, experts say it can be an opportunity.

6 hours ago

Dolly Parton addresses attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly ...

Associated Press

Dolly Parton is sending free books to children across 21 states — and around the world

Dolly Parton's father grew up poor and never got the chance to learn to read. Inspired by her upbringing, the 78-year-old country music legend has made it her mission over the past three decades to improve literacy

9 hours ago

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Navigating social media is an important part of heading back to school

Back-to-school season is a perfect time to talk to your kids about social media use and how it can impact their mental health.

1 day ago

A line of Canyons School District buses are pictured on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

After years of teacher shortages, Utah’s school districts are fully staffed. Here’s why

For years, Utah schools reported staffing shortages in teachers. In 2024, the back to school season was met with a plethora of teachers waiting to be hired.

1 day ago

Childcare FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...

Karah Brackin

Utah family shares hybrid classroom journey

When it comes to learning, students thrive in various styles and environments, and as many students head back to the classroom, some will commute to the kitchen table.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

How one Utah university is trying to embrace artificial intelligence