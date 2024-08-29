On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden wildlife rehabilitaton center facing difficulties in reopening

Aug 28, 2024, 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is struggling to reopen, months after having to move out of its longtime home.

Originally, the plan was for the center to be opened by the spring. However, they still don’t have a reopening date. And that means, the center is having to turn people away who are finding animals that need help.

“We’ve got all the esthetics pretty much done,” said Buz Marthaler, co-founder of the Wildlife Rehabiliation Center of Northern Utah.

Marthaler said various building and fire code requirements are holding up their reopening, such as having to go back to the city of Ogden over parking space requirements and trying to avoid having to remove their outdoor enclosures to keep up with them.

Buz Marthaler, co-founder of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, spoke to KSL TV on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, and said the center is struggling to reopen. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“It cripples us if we don’t have that because this is for raptors,” Marthaler said. “You got to have something where you can take them out here and get them ready.”

No new animals

Meanwhile, Marthaler said it’s hard having to tell people they can’t take in any new animals.

“It’s emotionally tough,” he said. “Because we know what’s going on out there and we’re seeing it. People are trying to contact us.”

Despite all the difficulties, however, there is one ray of hope for the future.

A eagle at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A falcon at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Marthalers talk on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The future site of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Thanks to donors, the center recently bought a piece of land in Harrisville, which will be the eventual site of a permanent home for the center.

“I want to call it a dream come true,” Marthaler said. “But it’s not there yet. You know what? We’re still here, and it tastes really good.”

And to move forward with that dream, Marthaler said they are looking for an architect to draw up some plans and ultimately could need about a $2 million to build it. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Valley University professor Noah Myers uses AI in his classroom, helping his accounting studen...

Daniel Woodruff

How one Utah university is trying to embrace artificial intelligence

The world is changing quickly as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, including in the classroom. Utah Valley University is trying to embrace it, despite its potential pitfalls and the speed at which AI is developing.

25 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer Cox walks with former President Donald Trump during a press event at Arlington Nationa...

Michael Houck

Cox issues statement after using photos taken at Arlington for campaigning

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that photos taken at Arlington National Cemetery with Former President Donald Trump were not supposed to be used in his campaign materials.

1 hour ago

FILE: Air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke in the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. ...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

More wildfire smoke headed to the Wasatch Front

Enjoy these clear skies while you can. More wildfire smoke is on its way to the Wasatch Front.

1 hour ago

Bald beared man Brent E Taylor sits in court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

‘They trusted you’: Ex-symphony director sent to prison for sexual abuse of teen 20 years ago

Brent Taylor, 76, was ordered Wednesday to serve a term of three years to life in prison for sexual abuse that occurred between 2002 and 2006.

2 hours ago

Utah Transit Authority bus, as the department is set to create new express line....

Dan Rascon

UTA Express bus line coming to speed up rides in Salt Lake County

Utah Transit Authority's Midvalley Express is coming to Salt Lake County to speed up bus trips.

3 hours ago

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, ...

Andrew Adams

‘We can all do better’: Mom urges drivers to remain calm after road rage encounter in South Jordan

A mother urged all drivers to do better after an unnerving road rage encounter over the weekend she feared could have put her children in harm’s way.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Ogden wildlife rehabilitaton center facing difficulties in reopening