On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Utah’s Fentanyl Freeway: Inside the effort to stop drug trafficking on I-15

Aug 28, 2024, 10:45 PM

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A routine, early morning traffic stop along Interstate 15 in Utah quickly turned into something more last November.

Dash and body camera footage recorded a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulling over a car with two men inside. The trooper approached, letting them know the light above their rear license plate wasn’t working, and the dark tint on the vehicle windows was not legal in Utah.

“Smelled burnt weed in the car,” the trooper is heard saying softly to himself as he heads back to his vehicle.

The trooper’s suspicion grew after the driver told the trooper he was headed to Utah to visit a cousin, but he wasn’t sure where the cousin lived, and he said he couldn’t remember his cousin’s name.

The driver then gave the trooper permission to search the car.

“Alright, we got them,” the trooper is heard saying to a colleague as he pulled bags of little blue pills out of a hiding spot in the back of the car. “They’re loaded.”

Hidden in what’s known as a “deep trap” – a pocket of empty space inside a vehicle – the troopers had found an estimated 18,000 fentanyl pills.

An estimated 18,000 fentanyl pills, firearm, and ammunition seized by UHP after a traffic stop along I-15 in November, 2023. (UHP)

The discovery highlights a troubling trend law enforcers know about, but many citizens may not be aware of: Loads of illegal and deadly drugs are traveling I-15 to and through Utah every day.

‘Our greatest threat’

“Interstate 15 is the most heavily used drug corridor north/south in the western United States,” said Dustin Gillespie, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s assistant special agent in charge in Utah.

Gillespie told the KSL Investigators that I-15 presents the easiest and quickest route for the Mexico-based Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels to move drugs north, and eventually east.

“When those drug shipments come up Interstate 15, a lot of times they’ll continue up into Utah, to Montana, into Canada, and the places like Alberta,” Gillespie said. “Or they’ll make an eastbound turn on Interstate 70 and head further east towards the Atlantic Seaboard.”

While the DEA investigates the trafficking of a variety of illegal drugs, Gillespie said fentanyl is their primary concern.

“It is our greatest threat here in Utah,” he said.

In June, the DEA announced another record for fentanyl pill seizures in Utah in just six months’ time. Between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year, the agency seized more than 774,000 fentanyl pills, surpassing the previous record set last year: 664,200 pills seized in Utah in all of 2023.

“There’s probably an increased supply of fentanyl coming into the United States, and into Utah in particular,” Gillespie said.

‘We know what roadway they’re coming up’

“We know where the drugs come from. We know what roadway they’re coming up. We know they’re in our community,” said Major Jeff Nigbur, assistant superintendent of the Utah Highway Patrol.

He said 42% of the agency’s drug seizures happen on I-15, far more than any other Utah roadway. And since October, UHP has seized more than 103,000 fentanyl pills.

Those pills would have sold for $25 to $30 each five years ago, according to UHP. But today, the agency said one fentanyl pill only costs $2 or 3 dollars on the street in Utah. It’s a sign, investigators say, that there’s more fentanyl flowing through the state than ever before.

“Most of the drug seizures that we’re seeing on I-15 have direct ties to Mexican cartels,” Nigbur said.

Additionally, he said the agency had two of its biggest seizures ever this year – one was roughly 1,600 pounds of marijuana; the other was 246 pounds of methamphetamine.

“It gives you a general idea of the amount of drugs that are on that road,” he said.

Dash camera footage shows a K9 officer alerting after sniffing around a vehicle stopped along I-15 in 2023. (UHP)

Nigbur said there’s no way to know how many drugs are still making it to the intended destination.

“I would imagine what we’re able to get off the road is a small percentage,” he said.

But every load stopped by UHP and other Utah agencies is one that doesn’t make it into the community.

“I think we are on the front lines because we’re getting, typically, the loads in transit before they reach their destination,” he said. “Which is a good thing.”

‘A rolling pharmacy’

“You never know what you’re going to find,” said UHP Sgt. Jeff Blankenagel during a recent shift patrolling I-15. He is one of the troopers on the front lines.

Starting in Nephi, the KSL Investigators rode along with Blankenagel one afternoon as he pulled over drivers for traffic violations.

UHP Sgt. Jeff Blankenagel patrolling I-15 in July 2024. (Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

He’s part of UHP’s drug interdiction team, which now has 10 full-time members. It used to only be a part-time effort, until a budget increase from Utah’s Legislature last year helped them grow the team. Still, they cover hundreds of miles – not only I-15, but Interstate 70 and Interstate 80 as well.

Through years of traffic stops and watching millions of cars go by, Blankenagel said he’s learned to recognize subtle driver behaviors that give drug couriers away.

“It’s that desire to not be seen,” he said, noting drug loads can be in any kind of vehicle, with any type of driver.

“They’re just kind of a rolling pharmacy,” he said. “I’ve had a car that’s had methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, ecstasy, Xanax.”

Blankenagel said members of the task force are trained to handle stops in a way that does not violate the rights of those they pull over, while still building enough probable cause to search vehicles they find suspicious. They often use K-9 officers to sniff around vehicles they think might have drugs inside. And they’re experts at discovering unlikely hiding places for drugs within vehicles.

Nigbur stressed that while the team is responsible for many of the drug loads UHP intercepts, they’re focused on all criminal interdiction – they’ve also made stops involving human trafficking, fraud operations, and more.

‘Never seen that’

During a stop last October, dash and body camera footage provided to the KSL Investigators showed a UHP K9 alerting after sniffing around a vehicle, giving troopers probable cause to search. Inside a shoebox, they found heroin and cocaine.

Body camera footage shows UHP troopers’ discovery of drugs inside a shoebox following a traffic stop along I-15 in Oct. 2023. (UHP)

“There’s your dope load,” a trooper is heard saying in body camera footage from another stop last year, as he pulls a child’s car seat out of a vehicle.

A false bottom in the car seat was packed with heroin. Even for experienced troopers, that was a new one.

“Never seen that,” another trooper remarked.

In a recording shared with the KSL Investigators, one of the drug couriers arrested in the stop where drugs were found in a car seat admitted in an interview with law enforcement that he’d done roughly 10 similar drops in the six months before he was caught.

Each of the people arrested in the stops reviewed by KSL took plea deals. Most served some time in jail but had their prison sentences suspended in favor of probation.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Todd Taylor showing KSL's Matt Gephardt what Google Maps shows as his incorrect address....

Matt Gephardt

When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

If a mapping app took people to the wrong place, you'd expect them to fix it. But when a Daybreak man couldn't, he decided to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

When a player’s accused of assault, how should coaches respond? The KSL Investigators examine the...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

A Utah athlete’s arrest, a coach’s firing, and the strict rules for reporting student misconduct

When a player’s accused of assault, how should coaches respond? The KSL Investigators examine the responsibility to report.

2 days ago

Convicted sex offender Byron Thad Haderlie speaks at a victim impact hearing held by Utah's Board o...

Daniella Rivera

Utah parole board rescinds release date for repeat sexual offender after victim testimony

Just three short months after her perpetrator was sentenced to serve up to 15 years, a Utah woman learned the parole board had decided to grant his release without hearing from his multiple victims. That changed this week.

5 days ago

A graphic showing the price of a used car in Salt Lake City in 2024....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Older used cars are selling for a premium in Salt Lake

Used cars at least a decade old used to be the epitome of affordability. Now, not as much.

6 days ago

A still shot of Jonathan Soberanis arrest by West Valley City police officers during an alleged inc...

Courtney Johns

Defense introduces additional experts for man with history of sexual misconduct allegations involving children

Jonathan Soberanis’s defense team is adding two additional experts to assess his competency to face trial on federal child pornography charges.

12 days ago

FILE — A sewer lid....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner with insurance claim denied for not enough sewer backups

A Salt Lake City homeowner says she paid tens-of-thousands of dollars for a much-needed sewer line repair that should be covered by her home warranty company.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah’s Fentanyl Freeway: Inside the effort to stop drug trafficking on I-15