BYU QB Update: Roderick Says 'Clear-Cut Starter' Has Emerged

Aug 28, 2024, 9:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBYU football still hasn’t officially announced its starting quarterback for the season opener against Southern Illinois.

They plan to reveal the starter between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon on snap one versus the Salukis. Southern Illinois is doing the same with its quarterback battle between  Hunter Simmons and DJ Williams.

On Wednesday, however, BYU’s offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said that the starting quarterback emerged as the “clear-cut starter.”

Roderick was asked if he wanted to go into next week’s game against SMU with a clear-cut starter, and the veteran OC replied, “We have a clear-cut starter. Yep.”

“I will say that what I hoped would happen during camp, that someone would separate themselves enough to be the clear starter, we feel like that’s occurred. We’ll have a starting quarterback on Saturday night and we’re expecting good things.”

Throughout fall camp and even as recently as Monday during Coordinators’ Corner, Roderick has consistently said they would need both quarterbacks this season. Does the separation he’s witnessed mean that the starter will be the only signal-caller playing on Saturday?

Will BYU football play two quarterbacks against Southern Illinois?

“I’m not going to say that either because I don’t want to give away competitive advantages. They are both good players and it was a good competition. It took some time for there to be separation, but I feel like we got what we were looking for. And I think everybody on this team watched it happen.”

We’ll see on Saturday.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

