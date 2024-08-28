On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 16 BYU Soccer Suffers First Loss Of Season At No. 3 UCLA

Aug 28, 2024, 10:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

One year ago, BYU soccer took down a UCLA Bruins program that was ranked No. 1 at the time. It was BYU’s first-ever victory against a top-ranked team.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night, it wasn’t a celebratory moment for the Cougars as No. 3 UCLA handed No. 16 BYU its first loss of the season.

UCLA defeated BYU 1-0 in front of 873 fans in Los Angeles.

BYU Soccer drops to 1-1-2 in 2024

BYU’s loss drops its overall record to 1-1-2, while UCLA, now with a 5-0 record, looks like a national title contender. UCLA has not allowed a goal this season.

The young BYU squad is now on a three-match winless streak since taking down Wisconsin to open the season.

UCLA senior midfielder Meg Boade got the Bruins on the board in the 6th minute with a goal in the top right of the net off an assist from Jayden Perry and Lilly Reale.

BYU’s Mackenzee Vance had two of the Cougars’ three shots on goal in the match. Both of which were in the second half. The first was off-target in the 55th minute, and then the second shot on goal was saved by UCLA goalkeeper Ryan Campbell in the 72nd minute.

UCLA finished with nine shots on goal in the match.

Up next

BYU soccer’s schedule doesn’t ease up as they host No. 19 Utah State at South Field on Saturday. It will be BYU’s first home match since August 15. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Update: Roderick Says ‘Clear-Cut Starter’ Has Emerged

BYU's play caller says that the leader has emerged at quarterback. But they are still waiting to announce.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Nick Bjugstad?

Moving onto one of the team's most experienced veterans, Nick Bjugstad is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Add Sideline Reporter, Change Broadcast Role For Holly Rowe

The Utah Jazz broadcast will have a new look in 2024-25 with sideline reporter Lauren Green, and a role change for Holly Rowe. 

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #3 Utah’s Lander Barton (Linebacker)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 3 is Utah linebacker Lander Barton.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 2

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 3

Week 3 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

No. 16 BYU Soccer Suffers First Loss Of Season At No. 3 UCLA