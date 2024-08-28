No. 16 BYU Soccer Suffers First Loss Of Season At No. 3 UCLA

One year ago, BYU soccer took down a UCLA Bruins program that was ranked No. 1 at the time. It was BYU’s first-ever victory against a top-ranked team.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night, it wasn’t a celebratory moment for the Cougars as No. 3 UCLA handed No. 16 BYU its first loss of the season.

UCLA defeated BYU 1-0 in front of 873 fans in Los Angeles.

BYU Soccer drops to 1-1-2 in 2024

BYU’s loss drops its overall record to 1-1-2, while UCLA, now with a 5-0 record, looks like a national title contender. UCLA has not allowed a goal this season.

The young BYU squad is now on a three-match winless streak since taking down Wisconsin to open the season.

UCLA senior midfielder Meg Boade got the Bruins on the board in the 6th minute with a goal in the top right of the net off an assist from Jayden Perry and Lilly Reale.

BYU’s Mackenzee Vance had two of the Cougars’ three shots on goal in the match. Both of which were in the second half. The first was off-target in the 55th minute, and then the second shot on goal was saved by UCLA goalkeeper Ryan Campbell in the 72nd minute.

UCLA finished with nine shots on goal in the match.

Up next

BYU soccer’s schedule doesn’t ease up as they host No. 19 Utah State at South Field on Saturday. It will be BYU’s first home match since August 15. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast

