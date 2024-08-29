On the Site:
Locals In The NFL: Minnesota Vikings Waive Former BYU QB Jaren Hall

Aug 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota— The Minnesota Vikings are waiving Jaren Hall, moving on from the former BYU quarterback ahead of the season opener on September 8.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert first reported the news on Thursday, August 29. The Vikings let go of Hall after signing veteran backup and former Boise State Bronco Brett Rypien to a contract.

RELATED: BYU Greats Puka Nacua, Jaren Hall Reunited To Host Youth Camp

Hall made two starts for the Vikings as a rookie in 2023. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 168 yards, one interception, and zero touchdowns.

The former Cougar was 28-0f-46 (60.9 percent) for 339 yards and four touchdowns this preseason.

About Jaren Hall

Before attending BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In April, the Vikings selected Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

For over five years, KSL Sports has covered all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you updated on how the locals perform on the highest stage.

Check out our Locals In The NFL coverage, from highlights to trades and other breaking news here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and  Beehive baseball coverage here.

