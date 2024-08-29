Locals In The NFL: Minnesota Vikings Waive Former BYU QB Jaren Hall

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota— The Minnesota Vikings are waiving Jaren Hall, moving on from the former BYU quarterback ahead of the season opener on September 8.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert first reported the news on Thursday, August 29. The Vikings let go of Hall after signing veteran backup and former Boise State Bronco Brett Rypien to a contract.

Hall made two starts for the Vikings as a rookie in 2023. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 168 yards, one interception, and zero touchdowns.

The former Cougar was 28-0f-46 (60.9 percent) for 339 yards and four touchdowns this preseason.

About Jaren Hall

Before attending BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In April, the Vikings selected Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

