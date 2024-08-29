Report: Cleveland Browns Expected To Release Former Ute Tyler Huntley

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are expected to release former University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley as the 2024 season opener approaches.

Multiple outlets first reported the move on Thursday, August 29.

The Cleveland Browns, who had four quarterbacks on their roster, are now down to three.

They are releasing Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, per source. pic.twitter.com/oy1W31uc5G — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2024

The former Utah QB played in five games, starting one with Cleveland in 2023. He completed 21-of-37 passes (56.8 percent) for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Huntley gained 55 yards on the ground as well.

Huntley completed 37-of-51 passes this preseason. He finished with 322 yards through the air, three TDs, and two INTs.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016 to 2019.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent most of his time in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson’s backup but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

Forget about the $230 million….is there a world that Jameis Winston, DTR, & Tyler Huntley are all better suited than Deshaun Watson to run Stefanski’s offense for the Browns? #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/dW7GneZR5y — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 25, 2024

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named an alternate to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason.

