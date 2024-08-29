Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 2

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Davis High School quarterback Tradon Bessinger.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Tradon Bessinger, QB (Davis)

Bessinger led the Davis Darts to a dominant 56-15 victory over Copper Hills High School. He was efficient, completing 17-of-20 passes for 348 yards and seven touchdowns in the win. He connected with four different wide receivers on his touchdown throws, linking up with Tyson Bagget three times and Owen Talbot twice.

The Darts wasted no time getting comfortable as they went up 21-0 in the first quarter. Bessinger tallied two touchdowns in the opening frame, but Copper Hills would get on the board early in the second quarter. The Darts then erupted with four more touchdowns via the passing game to take a commanding 49-8 lead into the half.

In the second half, Bessinger completed his big night with one last touchdown pass to Owen Talbot midway through the third quarter. He then gave way to Johnny Parker and the Darts’ reserves to see out the remainder of the win. Davis bounced back from a season-opening loss to Lehi to even their season record at 1-1.

Player of the Week Selection

