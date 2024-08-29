On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In MLB: Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann Warming Up In Cleveland

Aug 29, 2024, 11:48 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann is heating up at the plate as the season heads into the final stretch. Schneemann’s Cleveland Guardians are 78-58 and lead the American League Central by one game over Kansas City.

The San Diego, California native is 10-for-24 (.417) in his last seven games to lift his batting average to .300 in August.

Locals In MLB: Is Porter Hodge The Chicago Cubs Future Closer

The versatile left-handed hitter smacked his first home run since July 10, and he’s driven in four runs during the hot stretch. Schneemann has had four two-hit games since August 20.

BYU Cougars (1)

Daniel Schneemann | Utility

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

RELATED: Former BYU Baseball Standout Doubles In MLB Debut

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 15 Games: .268 BA | 11 Hits | 4 RBI | 17 Ks | 6 BBs

2024 MLB Stats: 60 games | .241 | 39 Hits | 8 2B | 2 3B | 5 HR | 21 RBI | 3 SB | 20 BBs | 56 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Utah Prep Athletes (3)

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

MLB – Chicago Cubs

Hodge continues to flash elite stuff from the back of Chicago’s bullpen. Manager Craig Counsell has trusted Hodge and has been rewarded with a 3-1 record, 1.85 ERA, and 43 punchouts against 14 walks. The rookie reliever has nine holds and two saves for a surging Cubs team.

The Cubs have risen to second in the National League Central with a 68-66 record. Chicago trails the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by nine games.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

Last 15 Games: 3-0 | 16.1 IP | 1.65 ERA | 7 Hits | 23 Ks | 7 BBs | 0.84 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 30 Games | 3-1 | 1.85 ERA | 34 IP | 2 SV | 9 HLD | 43 Ks | 14 BBs | 0.88 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

Bush showed improved command in his most recent start, but the increased strike rate resulted in the Tigers knocking him around in three innings. Detroit pounded out eight hits and scored five earned, sending Bush to his third loss. The Ogden, Utah native walked one and struck out one.

The White Sox are 37 games behind the American League Central Division’s fourth-place Detroit Tigers. Chicago is 31-103 this year.

RELATED: Ky Bush Makes MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.

2024 MLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-3 | 5.60 ERA | 17.2 IP | 11 Ks | 16 BB | 2.04 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 18 Games | 7-4 | 2.89 ERA | 99.2 IP | 94 Ks | 42 BB | 1.12 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox (Injured List)

The White Sox placed Thorpe on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain following his July 31 start against the Kansas City Royals. The rookie righthander gave up 14 earned runs in his last two starts.

Thorpe has a 5.48 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 44.1 big-league innings. Chicago has not indicated when they expect Thorpe to return.

RELATED: Thorpe Has Been Outstanding In Chicago White Sox Rotation

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024. 

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

Utah Utes (1)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Banks has made two consecutive spotless appearances after struggling to keep runners off base since being acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline. The Riverton, Utah native has a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 August innings.

Philadelphia is 78-55 and leads the National League East by five games over the Atlanta Braves.

RELATED: Phillies Bolster Bullpen With Former Riverton Pitcher Tanner Banks

Banks played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College after graduating from Riverton High. He finished his collegiate career on the hill with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 0-0 | 6.2 IP | 4.05 ERA | 8 Hits | 5 Ks | 3 BB | 1.65 WHIP

2024 Stats: 52 Games |  2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 60.2 IP | 3.86 ERA | 64 Ks | 19 BBs | 1.24 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

