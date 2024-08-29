Locals In MLB: Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann Warming Up In Cleveland
Aug 29, 2024, 11:48 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann is heating up at the plate as the season heads into the final stretch. Schneemann’s Cleveland Guardians are 78-58 and lead the American League Central by one game over Kansas City.
The San Diego, California native is 10-for-24 (.417) in his last seven games to lift his batting average to .300 in August.
Daniel Schneemann – Cleveland Guardians (5)


The versatile left-handed hitter smacked his first home run since July 10, and he’s driven in four runs during the hot stretch. Schneemann has had four two-hit games since August 20.
BYU Cougars (1)
Daniel Schneemann | Utility
MLB – Cleveland Guardians
"I just feel really comfortable here." Daniel Schneemann tells that it's probably a coincidence for his success at Progressive Field this season. In home games, he has hit .264 with two homers and 12 RBI.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.
Last 15 Games: .268 BA | 11 Hits | 4 RBI | 17 Ks | 6 BBs
2024 MLB Stats: 60 games | .241 | 39 Hits | 8 2B | 2 3B | 5 HR | 21 RBI | 3 SB | 20 BBs | 56 Ks
2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks
Utah Prep Athletes (3)
Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS
MLB – Chicago Cubs
Hodge continues to flash elite stuff from the back of Chicago’s bullpen. Manager Craig Counsell has trusted Hodge and has been rewarded with a 3-1 record, 1.85 ERA, and 43 punchouts against 14 walks. The rookie reliever has nine holds and two saves for a surging Cubs team.
Last 15 Games: 3-0 | 16.1 IP | 1.65 ERA | 7 Hits | 23 Ks | 7 BBs | 0.84 WHIP
2024 MLB Stats: 30 Games | 3-1 | 1.85 ERA | 34 IP | 2 SV | 9 HLD | 43 Ks | 14 BBs | 0.88 WHIP
2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP
Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS
MLB – Chicago White Sox
Bush showed improved command in his most recent start, but the increased strike rate resulted in the Tigers knocking him around in three innings. Detroit pounded out eight hits and scored five earned, sending Bush to his third loss. The Ogden, Utah native walked one and struck out one.
The White Sox are 37 games behind the American League Central Division’s fourth-place Detroit Tigers. Chicago is 31-103 this year.
The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.
Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.
2024 MLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-3 | 5.60 ERA | 17.2 IP | 11 Ks | 16 BB | 2.04 WHIP
2024 MiLB Stats: 18 Games | 7-4 | 2.89 ERA | 99.2 IP | 94 Ks | 42 BB | 1.12 WHIP
2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP
Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS
MLB – Chicago White Sox (Injured List)
The White Sox placed Thorpe on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain following his July 31 start against the Kansas City Royals. The rookie righthander gave up 14 earned runs in his last two starts.
Thorpe has a 5.48 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 44.1 big-league innings. Chicago has not indicated when they expect Thorpe to return.
The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.
The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.
Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP
2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP
2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP
Utah Utes (1)
Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins
MLB – Philadelphia Phillies
Banks has made two consecutive spotless appearances after struggling to keep runners off base since being acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline. The Riverton, Utah native has a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 August innings.
Philadelphia is 78-55 and leads the National League East by five games over the Atlanta Braves.
Tanner Banks' sweeper was great last night in the Phillies loss to the Braves. The pitch averaged a horizontal break of 17″ and generated two whiffs, and two fouls.


Banks played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College after graduating from Riverton High. He finished his collegiate career on the hill with the Utes.
Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.
Last 7 Games: 0-0 | 6.2 IP | 4.05 ERA | 8 Hits | 5 Ks | 3 BB | 1.65 WHIP
2024 Stats: 52 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 60.2 IP | 3.86 ERA | 64 Ks | 19 BBs | 1.24 WHIP
