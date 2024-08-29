On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Riverton High football player is knocking down barriers on and off the field

Aug 29, 2024, 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah teenager is knocking down barriers on the football field.

Will Reckseik has never played football … but that didn’t stop him from trying out for the team at Riverton High School. Reckseik is proving there’s a place for everyone in sports.

Now, he’s found purpose and forged strong bonds with teammates and coaches. He fits the mold.

“Will came to us in the early in the spring, and he was (this) obvious presence,” said Andy Evans, Riverton High School football coach.

Reckseik’s teammate Thiago Texeira said he made an impression right away.

“6 (foot) 5 (inches), 350 (pounds), you think of like, dang. He’s made for football, right?” Texeira said.

But Reckseik has unique circumstances.

“His dad told us that he was autistic and he had (type 1) diabetes,” Coach Evans said.

But Reckseik, a sophomore, doesn’t see barriers; just opportunities.

“I mainly do center on defense, but I occasionally go on offensive side to do right tackle,” Reckseik said.

Coach Evans said Reckseik works hard.

“First year for football kids — always the toughest year. He hasn’t missed a single practice,” Evans said. “For me to see that out of him, (it) shows a commitment and dedication that he wants to be a part of this team. And the kids have really responded to that as well.”

Riverton High School football player Will Reckseik is breaking down barriers on and off the field. (Courtesy: Carolynn Redd-Recksiek) Riverton High School football player Will Reckseik is breaking down barriers on and off the field. (Courtesy: Carolynn Redd-Recksiek)

Reckseik said it’s been an adjustment.

“Hard thing about football, getting hit, to be honest, and being knocked down.”

Recently, he suited up for his first game.

“I was running out, and everyone was like, big, ‘Will go, come on,’” Reckseik said.

Texiera said the team went crazy.

“We’re all hyped. We’re all, like, jumping up and down,” Texiera said.

Reckseik is their ultimate hype man.

“I love him. He’s so positive to the team. Always happy,” Texiera said.

He’s making an impact on and off the field.

“I just hope to improve and get better,” Reckseik said.

His mom says Riverton High is the first public school he’s attended. She said she’s grateful the school has been so accommodating and supportive.

