GUN VIOLENCE

Five suspects arrested in relation to 14-year-old killed in Millcreek shooting

Aug 29, 2024, 1:29 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Five people suspected to be involved in the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old Sunday were arrested, according to the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake.

The press release states that at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, John Mula, 14, was shot while walking through the Monaco Apartments near 4115 S. 430 East.

A brown Chevy Impala was seen in the area with multiple people inside the car, police said. Three people exited the car, all wearing black hoodies, black and white bandanas, and “opened fire on the victim and then fled the scene,” the release states.

Police reported Mula was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

After an intensive investigation, officials “successfully apprehended all five suspects.” They are in custody pending charges, the Unified Police said.

“This senseless act of violence has deeply affected our community, and the Unified Police Department and Millcreek Mayor and City Council extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family. Violence of this nature is never the answer, and a family is now mourning the loss of a loved one due to these tragic actions,” the release said.

