Gov. Cox Recognizes Golden Anniversary Of BYU’s 1974 Fiesta Bowl Team

PROVO, Utah – The 2024 BYU football season signals an anniversary for one of the most important teams in BYU’s storied history.

This fall marks the 50th anniversary of BYU’s 1974 team.

The 1974 squad led BYU to its first-ever bowl game appearance. After winning the outright WAC Championship, BYU faced Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl that season.

50th anniversary of the 1974 BYU Football team

This week, the memorable group that laid the foundation of success for LaVell Edwards’ 29-year run is holding a reunion banquet on Friday evening.

Along with Friday’s banquet, more than 50 players from the team, the four surviving coaches, and Patti Edwards will be honored in the pregame of Saturday’s BYU/Southern Illinois game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

To kick off the festivities, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox declared August 31, 2024, as the “Golden Anniversary of the 1974 BYU Football Team.”

“Whereas, the 1974 BYU football team represented the great state of Utah with pride and exceptional determination, showcasing teamwork, perseverance and leadership on and off the field,” wrote Governor Cox in his declaration for the Golden Anniversary of the 1974 team.

The impact of the 1974 team on the BYU football program is significant.

After starting 0-3-1 that season, LaVell Edwards in his third year was facing criticisms that he wasn’t the right coach for the job.

Despite the outside scrutiny, a star-studded team featuring quarterback Gary Sheide, running back Jeff Blanc, linebacker Larry Carr, defensive lineman Wayne Baker, and fullback Todd Christensen reeled off seven consecutive victories.

Among the seven-game win streak was a 21-18 upset victory over No. 16 Arizona State to put BYU on a path to clinching an outright WAC Championship and a spot in the Fiesta Bowl.

In 1974 BYU ended Arizona States domination in the WAC and then sealed their first conference title with a 48-20 win over Utah. BYU then went on to play Big 8 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Now here we are all in the same conference. pic.twitter.com/GrnJ4TMUsd — BYU Florida 🐆⚔️ (@BYUFlorida) August 5, 2023

In the bowl matchup with Oklahoma State, a member of the Big 8 at the time, BYU’s chances took a severe hit when star signal-caller Gary Sheide suffered a shoulder injury late in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State defeated BYU 16-6.

Laid the foundation for BYU’s identity under LaVell Edwards

Despite the setback, it was a team that showed Edwards’ forward-thinking approach to passing the ball had turned the corner.

If not for the 1974 team, do we see the QB factory take shape at BYU? The factory that produced Gifford Nielsen, Marc Wilson, Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Robbie Bosco, and Ty Detmer.

Probably not.

Arrive at LaVell Edwards Stadium early on Saturday to honor the team that helped shape BYU football’s identity.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper