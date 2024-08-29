60 In 60: #2 Utah’s Brant Kuithe (Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah tight end Brant Kuithe checks in at No. 2.

Kuithe is the 27th Ute to crack this year’s list. He is the third consecutive Utah player inside the top five, joining No. 4 Karene Reid (LB) and No. 3 Lander Barton (LB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Brant Kuithe

Kuithe is a senior from Katy, Texas. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Cinco Ranch High School. His first season with the Utes was in 2018, where he played all 14 games with two starts. Kuithe led the tight ends with 227 yards, 20 receptions, and one touchdown.

He appeared in all 14 games during the 2019 season, including nine starts, recording 34 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Kuithe had six rushes for 102 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Kuithe received All-Pac-12 second-team honors.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Kuithe played in all five games, finishing with 25 catches for 236 yards. He saw action in all 14 games with nine starts in 2021, posting 50 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

Kuithe played in four contests in 2022 before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Arizona State. He recorded 19 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns during those four games.

Kuithe missed all of 2023 with an injury.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

