60 In 60: #1 Utah’s Cam Rising (Quarterback)
Aug 29, 2024, 1:45 PM
SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah quarterback Cam Rising tops the list at No. 1. This is the third consecutive season Rising has been voted the best player in the Beehive State,
Rising and the Utes finish with 28 players on this year’s 60 in 60 list. He is the fourth consecutive Utah player inside the top five, joining No. 2 Brant Kuithe (TE), No. 3 Lander Barton (LB), and No. 4 Karene Reid (LB).
Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List
Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Utah’s Cam Rising
Rising is a junior from Ventura, California. He joined the Utes in 2019 as a transfer from Texas. Before the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Rising beat Jake Bentley for the starting quarterback job but suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the season opener against USC. After losing the starting quarterback battle in 2021, Rising replaced Charlie Brewer in the second half of the San Diego State game and never looked back.
What is the 60 in 60?
Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.
