60 In 60: #1 Utah’s Cam Rising (Quarterback)

Aug 29, 2024, 1:45 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah quarterback Cam Rising tops the list at No. 1. This is the third consecutive season Rising has been voted the best player in the Beehive State, 

 

Rising and the Utes finish with 28 players on this year’s 60 in 60 list. He is the fourth consecutive Utah player inside the top five, joining No. 2 Brant Kuithe (TE), No. 3 Lander Barton (LB), and No. 4 Karene Reid (LB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Cam Rising

Rising is a junior from Ventura, California. He joined the Utes in 2019 as a transfer from Texas. Before the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Rising beat Jake Bentley for the starting quarterback job but suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the season opener against USC. After losing the starting quarterback battle in 2021, Rising replaced Charlie Brewer in the second half of the San Diego State game and never looked back.

Rising started the final 11 games of the season, completing 204 of his 320 pass attempts for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. After leading the Utes to their first Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance, Rising was named first-team All-Pac-12. During the 2021 campaign, Rising had five games with 200+ passing yards and one game with over 300.

Rising took his game to another level in 2022. Last season, the signal-caller threw for 3,034 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 64.7 percent completion rate. He led the Utes to their second straight Pac-12 title and another trip to the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately for the senior quarterback and the Utes, Rising suffered a knee injury during the Rose Bowl in January 2023. The knee injury cost Rising the 2023 season, as he did not appear in a single game.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

