ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Son rescues father from burning truck, deadly head-on collision in Lake Point

Aug 29, 2024, 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Mike Wall watched as one driver died at the scene while his dad was trapped inside the burning truck. He said this tragedy could’ve been worse were it not for a good Samaritan.

Tuesday afternoon, traffic came to a stop near Lake Point. Caught in the middle of it all was Makayla Huber, and Mike Wall’s dad Harold Wall.

Mike Wall, 41, and his dad Harold Lynn Wall, 62, were headed home from work. They were in separate trucks when the unexpected happened.

“I looked over at him and he waved at me,” Mike Wall said.

Then Mike watched as an SUV crashed into Harold Wall’s truck.

“He grabbed the steering wheel and looked forward and slammed on his breaks,” Mike Wall said.

Mike Wall pulled over and rushed to find his dad barely conscious inside the truck. He said a good Samaritan appeared just as the engine burst into flames.

“My father was trapped by the seatbelt,” Mike Wall said. “I’m just very glad (the good Samaritan) got out and was there to help.”

The good Samaritan found a fire extinguisher while Mike Wall focused on getting his dad out. The men managed to get Harold Wall out just as the flames spread into the truck’s cabin.

“I think my dad wouldn’t be here if Mike wasn’t there,” Makayla Huber, Mike Wall’s daughter, said. “And John. I’m thankful he was there.”

Harold Wall in the hospital with serious injuries following the crash. (Mike Wall)

Mike Wall said John, the good Samaritan, “Kept the flames down so I could get him out, and then helped me get away from it.”

Unfortunately, the other driver, a woman in the SUV, died.

“I’m very sorry for the family that lost her,” Makayla Huber said.

Mike Wall and Makayla Huber were processing mixed emotions. Grief for the life lost, and gratitude that their dad survived.

“We were lucky, and it’s just really said,” Makayla Huber said.

Harold Wall suffered some serious injuries and was in surgery Wednesday night. For those who want to donate with medical expenses, see the Venmo code below.

Makayla Huber Venmo code to help with Harold Wall’s medical expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

