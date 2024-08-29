Son rescues father from burning truck, deadly head-on collision in Lake Point

TOOELE — Mike Wall watched as one driver died at the scene while his dad was trapped inside the burning truck. He said this tragedy could’ve been worse were it not for a good Samaritan.

Tuesday afternoon, traffic came to a stop near Lake Point. Caught in the middle of it all was Makayla Huber, and Mike Wall’s dad Harold Wall.

Mike Wall, 41, and his dad Harold Lynn Wall, 62, were headed home from work. They were in separate trucks when the unexpected happened.

“I looked over at him and he waved at me,” Mike Wall said.

Then Mike watched as an SUV crashed into Harold Wall’s truck.

“He grabbed the steering wheel and looked forward and slammed on his breaks,” Mike Wall said.

Mike Wall pulled over and rushed to find his dad barely conscious inside the truck. He said a good Samaritan appeared just as the engine burst into flames.

“My father was trapped by the seatbelt,” Mike Wall said. “I’m just very glad (the good Samaritan) got out and was there to help.”

The good Samaritan found a fire extinguisher while Mike Wall focused on getting his dad out. The men managed to get Harold Wall out just as the flames spread into the truck’s cabin.

“I think my dad wouldn’t be here if Mike wasn’t there,” Makayla Huber, Mike Wall’s daughter, said. “And John. I’m thankful he was there.”

Mike Wall said John, the good Samaritan, “Kept the flames down so I could get him out, and then helped me get away from it.”

Unfortunately, the other driver, a woman in the SUV, died.

“I’m very sorry for the family that lost her,” Makayla Huber said.

Mike Wall and Makayla Huber were processing mixed emotions. Grief for the life lost, and gratitude that their dad survived.

“We were lucky, and it’s just really said,” Makayla Huber said.

Harold Wall suffered some serious injuries and was in surgery Wednesday night. For those who want to donate with medical expenses, see the Venmo code below.

