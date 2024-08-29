Rexburg man accused of buying second cell phone to look at child porn after police seize his first one

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — An 18-year-old was arrested after police say they seized his phone after finding child pornography on it. Days later, he allegedly purchased a second phone to look at more child sexually exploitative material.

Kyle Jefferey Allan was charged with ten counts of felony possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

Court documents say in October, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force were assigned to a case regarding a man, later identified as Allan, who allegedly uploaded images and videos of naked children to the Discord application.

According to police reports, the children in the images and videos range between three and 14 years old. Detectives say they also found mirror selfies of Allan on the Discord account.

On June 25, the ICAC Task Force, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Rexburg Police Department executed a search warrant at Allan’s home in Rexburg.

They reportedly seized and examined multiple devices, and police say Allan admitted to having viewed images of child pornography.

According to court documents, Allan was not arrested then, “as more forensic examination of his devices needed to be done.”

Officers later obtained a second search warrant, which court documents say was “unusual” but was “per the request of the magistrate judge.” Court documents do not say who the judge was.

Once the second search warrant was obtained, forensics detectives began searching the devices, where they reportedly found more images and videos of child pornography.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered a new cell phone accessing Allan’s Google account on July 22, after the search of his home and seizure of his devices.

On Thursday, detectives executed another search warrant at Allan’s home.

During the house search, detectives reportedly found a Cricket smartphone in a cabinet next to Allan’s bed, with his Google account logged into it.

Afterward, he was detained and taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. During the interview, Allan reportedly admitted to buying a new phone just after the search warrant in June.

The same images of child pornography from the first cell phone were also reportedly found on the new cell phone.

According to police reports, Allan was also investigated in 2022, for similar allegations.

Snapchat reported that a man, identified as Allan, had uploaded three images of child pornography to their application in November 2021 in Coeur d’Alene, which police say is where Allan lived at that time.

Court documents say the case was closed because “it was old and there wasn’t much information at the time.”

Allan was booked into the Madison County Jail with a bond of $100,000. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Allan has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.