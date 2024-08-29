On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Rexburg man accused of buying second cell phone to look at child porn after police seize his first one

Aug 29, 2024, 2:48 PM

18-year-old, Kyle Jefferey Allan, was arrested after police say they seized his phone after finding...

18-year-old, Kyle Jefferey Allan, was arrested after police say they seized his phone after finding child pornography on it. Days later, he allegedly purchased a second phone to look at more child sexually exploitative material. (Madison County Jail/East Idaho News via CNN Newsource)

(Madison County Jail/East Idaho News via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BY KAITLYN HART, EAST IDAHO NEWS, CNN


KSLTV.com

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — An 18-year-old was arrested after police say they seized his phone after finding child pornography on it. Days later, he allegedly purchased a second phone to look at more child sexually exploitative material.

Kyle Jefferey Allan was charged with ten counts of felony possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

Court documents say in October, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force were assigned to a case regarding a man, later identified as Allan, who allegedly uploaded images and videos of naked children to the Discord application.

According to police reports, the children in the images and videos range between three and 14 years old. Detectives say they also found mirror selfies of Allan on the Discord account.

On June 25, the ICAC Task Force, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Rexburg Police Department executed a search warrant at Allan’s home in Rexburg.

They reportedly seized and examined multiple devices, and police say Allan admitted to having viewed images of child pornography.

According to court documents, Allan was not arrested then, “as more forensic examination of his devices needed to be done.”

Officers later obtained a second search warrant, which court documents say was “unusual” but was “per the request of the magistrate judge.” Court documents do not say who the judge was.

Once the second search warrant was obtained, forensics detectives began searching the devices, where they reportedly found more images and videos of child pornography.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered a new cell phone accessing Allan’s Google account on July 22, after the search of his home and seizure of his devices.

On Thursday, detectives executed another search warrant at Allan’s home.

During the house search, detectives reportedly found a Cricket smartphone in a cabinet next to Allan’s bed, with his Google account logged into it.

Afterward, he was detained and taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for an interview. During the interview, Allan reportedly admitted to buying a new phone just after the search warrant in June.

The same images of child pornography from the first cell phone were also reportedly found on the new cell phone.

According to police reports, Allan was also investigated in 2022, for similar allegations.

Snapchat reported that a man, identified as Allan, had uploaded three images of child pornography to their application in November 2021 in Coeur d’Alene, which police say is where Allan lived at that time.

Court documents say the case was closed because “it was old and there wasn’t much information at the time.”

Allan was booked into the Madison County Jail with a bond of $100,000. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Allan has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

‘Frustrated’ babysitter arrested, accused of attempted murder of 4-month-old girl

A 4-month-old girl is hospitalized in extremely critical condition and may not survive after police say her head was intentionally smashed into the corner of a metal door by a babysitter frustrated with her crying.

2 hours ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. (KSL)...

Carlysle Price

Five suspects arrested in relation to 14-year-old killed in Millcreek shooting

Five people suspected to be involved in the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old were arrested, according to the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake.

4 hours ago

In this February 2018 photo, Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being senten...

Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

FBI continues to fail child sex abuse victims despite reforms after bungled Nassar investigation, watchdog finds

The FBI has continued to mishandle allegations of child sexual abuse in the years after the bureau’s notorious bungling of the investigation into disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to an audit by the Justice Department’s inspector general released Thursday.

6 hours ago

A Utah couple was arrested after they allegedly locked their son up in a makeshift cell for days o...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Kearns man: Woman accused of locking son up abused other children, including him

After a Kearns couple was arrested and accused of locking their son up in a makeshift cell, another man is coming forward saying it was also done to him.

6 hours ago

An undated photo of Interstate 15 in Utah. (File, KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

Utah’s Fentanyl Freeway: Inside the effort to stop drug trafficking on I-15

Interstate 15 is a critical route for travelers and Utah families. It’s also the busiest drug trafficking corridor running north to south in the western U.S. The KSL Investigators look at what’s being done to stop shipments of deadly drugs.

18 hours ago

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trum...

Tara Copp, Adriana Gomez Licon, Hanna Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says

Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Rexburg man accused of buying second cell phone to look at child porn after police seize his first one