Locals In The NFL Waived/Released At Roster Cutdown Deadline

Aug 29, 2024, 2:50 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple Utah NFL locals were waived/released by teams following the preseason and ahead of the 2024 regular season.

Local NFL Players Waived/Released

On Sunday, August 25, the preseason came to an end. On Tuesday, NFL teams were forced to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah didn’t make it past the roster cutdown deadline.

These players aren’t necessarily done for the season. It just means they are done with the teams they spent preseason with or will move on to the practice squad.

Here is every local who was released/waived at the deadline.

BYU Cougars

Jaren Hall – QB – Minnesota Vikings

Despite posting some impressive outings in preseason and Minnesota’s rookie QB going down with an injury, Hall was still released by the Vikings.

In the second preseason game, Hall didn’t see much playing time but made the most of his snaps, throwing two touchdowns and posting a perfect quarterback rating.

The next outing was even better for the former Cougar. He was under center for the majority of the game and completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall played at BYU from 2018 to 2022. He was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Minnesota Vikings Waive Former BYU QB Jaren Hall

Kedon Slovis – QB – Indianapolis Colts

Another BYU QB saw his 2024 season come to an end after preseason. Slovis got time in every preseason game and threw at least five passes.

Regardless, he fell by the wayside with multiple QB options in Indy.

Slovis played in one season for the Cougars in 2023. After not getting drafted, he signed a free-agent deal with the Colts in April.

Aidan Robbins – RB – Cleveland Browns

The Browns are known as one of the most run-dominant teams in the NFL but they still decided that Robbins’ services were not needed.

The former BYU RB got at least five carries in every preseason game and even scored Cleveland’s sole touchdown last week against Green Bay.

Like Slovis, Robbins played one season for the Cougars in 2023. He also wasn’t drafted and signed a deal with the Browns in April.

RELATED: Former BYU RB Aidan Robbins Scores Touchdown In NFL Debut With Browns

Kaleb Hayes – CB – Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are chock-full of locals. Hayes will not be a part of that group as they waived the former Cougar at the deadline.

Hayes recorded one tackle in two of the three preseason games and failed to make an impact outside of that.

Hayes played two seasons in Provo from 2021 to 2022. Hayes signed a deal with Jacksonville and went on to be a practice squad player for the Giants after getting released last season.

Utah Utes

Miles Battle – CB – Kansas City Chiefs

After having a solid outing in the first game against the Jaguars, Battle didn’t see any action for the rest of the preseason.

He posted three total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Battle played his senior season with the Utes in 2023. He signed with the Chiefs after not getting selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bradlee Anae – LB – Atlanta Falcons

Anae posted six total tackles and 1.5 sacks as he saw action in all three preseason games for Atlanta. The Falcons went winless in the 2024 preseason.

Anae played for the Utes from 2016 to 2019. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

