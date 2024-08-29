On the Site:
ESPN, TNT Broadcasts Announced For Utah Hockey Club

Aug 29, 2024, 2:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Thursday morning, the NHL announced the official ESPN and TNT national TV broadcast schedules for the upcoming season. Despite being considered the newest team in the league, the Utah Hockey Club will appear a total of seven times between the two platforms.

ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2

The Utah Hockey Club will kick off the 2024-25 season as part of a triple-header on ESPN on Tuesday, October 8. The Club will face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks in Salt Lake City at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The following is a list of the remaining three games where the Utah Hockey Club will appear on one of ESPN’s platforms:

Tue, Dec. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET, Minnesota Wild vs. Utah Hockey Club, ESPN+

Fri, Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET, Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Hockey Club, ESPN2

Thu, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, Utah Hockey Club vs. Minnesota Wild, ESPN+

A full list of NHL games on ESPN can be found here.

NHL On TNT, Max

The Utah Hockey club will also appear on TNT and Max three times this season. The first will be a meeting with the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

The following is a list of the remaining two other games where the Utah Hockey Club will appear on one of TNT & Max platforms:

Wed, Jan. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET, Utah Hockey Club vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT & Max

Wed, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET, Utah Hockey Club vs. Anaheim Ducks, TNT & Max.

A full list of NHL games on TNT & Max can be found here.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

